Falana tasks FG to sue S-Africa over killings of Nigerians

Falana

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, yesterday, tasked the Federal Government to move beyond diplomatic condemnations and institute legal proceedings against South Africa over the alleged killings and abuse of Nigerians in the country.

Falana’s call follows the reported assassination of a Nigerian cleric, Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle, in Johannesburg on September 4.

According to Falana, the Bishop was shot dead at his residence by unknown gunmen, after reportedly receiving threats.

Barely 24 hours later, another Nigerian, James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, reportedly died after alleged interrogation by officers of the South African Police Service.

Falana, citing comments attributed to Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the two deaths bring to eight the number of Nigerians allegedly killed in South Africa in 2026, four of them reportedly by South African security personnel.

He further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians have been killed in the country between 2022 and 2026, including over 30 allegedly killed by officers of the South African Police Service and South African Defence Force.

Falana said despite repeated concerns raised by Nigeria, no one has been arrested, prosecuted or brought to justice for the killings.

He said: “The response from Abuja has so far been limited to condemnation of the latest killings. Yet the Federal Government has a constitutional and international human rights obligation to protect Nigerians and to take effective measures to secure justice when their rights are violated abroad. It is particularly disturbing that this continuing crisis is taking place against the background of a fresh deadline reportedly issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by 30 September 2026.

“The Federal Government cannot continue to issue statements of condemnation after every killing while taking no effective legal steps to secure accountability and justice.

“In view of the continuing killings and alleged abuses of Nigerians in South Africa, I urge the Federal Government to urgently consider instituting proceedings against South Africa before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Nigeria and South Africa are parties to the African Charter and have ratified the Protocol establishing the African Court.

“Nigeria can therefore explore the possibility of bringing an interstate case concerning the failure to protect Nigerian nationals from serious human-rights violations and to ensure effective investigation, prosecution and remedies.”

“The Federal Government should now move beyond diplomatic protests and pursue these available regional mechanisms. Nigeria ratified the Protocol establishing the African Court in 2004 but has not made the declaration under Article 34(6) accepting direct applications to the Court from individuals and non-governmental organizations”, Falana added.