Soleimani: Shi’ites protest in Abuja, burn US flags

Kindly Share This Story:

Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday burnt the United States’ flags over the killing of the Iranian army chief, Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the US troops in Baghdad last Friday.

The Iranian military commander was killed over alleged plots to attack major American sites.

In their reaction to the killing, the Shi’ites held a protest near Banex junction in the Wuse District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

They also demanded the immediate release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who are currently in detention.

The angry protesters carried placards as they marched through the streets of Abuja and chanted slogans like “Death To America.”

A top member of the IMN, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abubakar, condemned the killing, saying: “The street demonstration is part of the global outcry against America for the extrajudicial killing of Soleimani and others with him.

“These kinds of protests are expected as the funeral rites of those who died commenced in earnest in both Iran and Iraq.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: