Shi’ites accuse police of killing ‘Free Palestine’ protesters in custody, vow legal action

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of the Islamic Movement, also known as Shi’ites, have accused security agencies, particularly the police, of killing Free Palestine protesters who have been held in detention since 28 March 2025.

One of the detainees, Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya in Katsina State, reportedly died on Monday, 7 April 2025, around 6 p.m. while in custody at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) detention facility in Guzape, Abuja.

The allegation was made during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the Islamic Movement led by Sayyid Ibraheem Zakzaky, Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara highlighted what the group described as ongoing human rights violations against its members detained following the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day protest.

According to him, at least 27 protesters have died, including 26 allegedly killed during the initial security crackdown on 28 March 2025.

The Shi’ites expressed concern over what they see as a contradiction in the government’s stance, noting that in March 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, publicly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and called for an end to the conflict.

However, during the same period, the group claims federal authorities issued directives for security forces to suppress the Free Palestine protests in Abuja.

The movement has vowed to hold the federal government accountable for the deaths and ongoing detentions, announcing its intention to pursue legal action to challenge the alleged human rights abuses.

It also condemned the actions as crimes against humanity and pledged to continue peaceful resistance through prayer and legal processes.

Shaikh Mainasara stated, “We recently received shocking news that Free Palestine protesters detained by the FCT Police Command since 28 March 2025 are dying in custody.

“Among those who recently passed away is Shaheed Huzaifa Muhammad from Tudun Iya, Katsina State, who attained martyrdom on Monday, 7 April 2025, around 6 p.m. at the IRT facility in Guzape, Abuja.”

He continued: “Showing solidarity with the people of Palestine is not a foreign concept to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In light of these developments, we will hold the federal government, led by President Tinubu, responsible for the killing of 27 Free Palestine protesters. We also vow to pray against all those who ordered or executed the killings and arrests during the 2025 Abuja International Quds Day.

“While condemning this heinous crime against humanity, we are determined to challenge every instance of human rights abuse inflicted on the Free Palestine protesters in court.”