Nollywood actress and gospel artist, Princess Peters have launched her third music album titled Urhuese under Lightworld Productions in an event that brought people from all walks of life in Benin City together.

Urhuese is a word in Edo language that means ‘thank you’ and ‘it’s an album of gratitude to God for his blessings, goodness and faithfulness’, according to the songstress.

The five-track album features fellow gospel artist Godwin Idios and already has a video for the lead single Urhuese that was released last year.

Speaking on her expectations for the album and plans for her music career moving forward, Peters said, “Urhuese is a song of thanksgiving to God Almighty for His love and kindness towards mankind and one of the purposes of this song is to stimulate the heart of gratitude in individuals across the Globe. My expectation is that everyone that comes in contact with Urhuese will cultivate a heart of gratitude because being thankful is not a gift but an attitude that can be cultivated.

“2020 is going to be massive by the grace of God. I am working on something big already and I just can’t wait to let it out for the world to see.

The album unveiling concert held at DA Civic Centre in Benin City, Edo State.

VANGUARD

