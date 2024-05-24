Dismissed LASU lecturers: Youths protest, task Sanwo-Olu, Olatunji-Bello on reinstatement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Concerned youths in Badagry, Lagos State, yesterday called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, to urgently reinstate the five dismissed lecturers by Prof. Lanre Fagbohun for allegedly using missing documents to show alleged fraud.

The youths, under the umbrella of Concerned Sons and Daughters of the Ikoga-Zebbe Kingdom in Badagry, took to the streets to protest against the unjust dismissal of five lecturers at the Lagos State University, Ojo.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the leader of the protesters, Abayomi Medemaku, explained that they were compelled to make the call for justice and fairness because they waited hopefully for five to seven years for the system to right the wrongs that it permitted a few individuals to deliberately commit.

He said: “We were forced to come out to kick-start a series of campaigns, which ordinarily was unnecessary, if the authorities had listened to calls from several quarters to do the needful.

“Dr. Tony Dansu, a lecturer at LASU who served as a leader of the Academic Staff Union Universities (ASUU), and two other officers of the union were wrongfully dismissed from the university in 2019 without any benefit. This came on the heels of the prior dismissal of two officers of the same union earlier in 2017.

“These officers of the union are Dr Isaac Oyewumi (Chairman), Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu (Vice Chairman), Dr Tony Dansu (Secretary), Dr Adeolu Oyekan (Assistant Secretary), and Dr Oluwakemi Aboderin-Shonibare (Treasurer).”