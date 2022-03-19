Award winning singer, Princess Peters will release a new single to celebrate mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day celebration.

Titled ‘iyesogie’, the song praises mothers for their tireless contributions as it relates to nuturing children and holding the family together and would be released on March 25th.

On why she wrote Iyesogie, Peters said, “I wrote this song to celebrate mothers all over the globe who pray tirelessly for the growth and success of their children.

“Many people are where they are today by the grace of God and the prayers of their mothers. I want to remind this generation that it is scriptural and fashionable to obey and honour our mothers, according to the scripture in Ephesians 6 vs 1-2 It is the will of God for you to obey and honour your parents and in it , lies longevity.”

She further extolled mothers who also play the role of fathers in the lives of the children.

“Being a mother is not an easy job. So those who combine both roles deserve a special medal.” Peters said

She had earlier organised a music concert in January of 2022 tagged ‘Glee Experience’