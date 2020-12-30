Breaking News
Princess Peters’ movie, Destiny Gate hits screens

Destiny Gate, a movie that sheds light on societal issues like moral decadence, prostitution, sexual harassment has been released.

From the stable of LightWorld Productions Ltd and produced by Princess Peters, the movie explains the importance, benefits and reward that comes with being a giver, disciplined, kind-hearted and hard working.

Speaking on the movie, Princess Peters said “Destiny Gate will educate and instruct whoever watches it. It deals with societal issues like moral decadence, prostitution, sexual harassment and most importantly good moral upbringing, integrity and hard work are the thematic preoccupation of the movie”

The movie starred legendary Nollywood actor, Clems Ohameze, Destiny Etiko, Princess Peters and Wilson Ehigiator.

It was shot in Benin City, Edo State and was released on the 29th of December 2020.

Read some reactions from those who have seen the movie below…

Bryan*ESE ESEOSA …‘Nice one well done it more than just a movie.. ‘

softbabe Daniel Tv …‘Wow the awaiting movie is out, this movie stop me frm sleeping to night, so I must watch it, but y only pt 1 na I dey vex’

Tracy Christ Tv…‘Wow interesting and educating movie thanks sis for always making EDO state proud more grace’

Bright Rob… ‘This is great. Great & mind-blowing movie full of suspense. Loved it. Well done Princess. You are a ‘gem’ to watch.’

Destiny Amidamwen… ‘Very interesting story more grace to you all’

