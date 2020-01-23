Onyishi, PMT boss hails Ugwuanyi’s resolution of IPMAN crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

CHAIRMAN/Chief Executive Officer of Peace Mass Transit, PMT, Limited, Dr. Samuel Onyishi, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for successfully brokering peace between feuding factions of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, to avert fuel scarcity in Enugu and in the entire South East zone.

Long queues of vehicles had built up at filling stations within the week, following alleged resurgence of the leadership crisis within the state IPMAN executives.

Irregular supplied to and sales at service stations became prevalent until Governor Ugwuanyi’s intervention that led to reconciliatory meeting within the IPMAN groups.

It was at the said meeting that both factions agreed to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign, a development that brought instant relief to Enugu motorists and residents alike, with regular operations at the filling stations.

Dr. Onyishi said the prompt intervention of Governor Ugwuanyi had saved the people avoidable inconvenience and averted dangers and economic losses associated with fuel scarcity.

He pointed out that people and businesses suffered during fuel crisis and advised stakeholders in the fuel supply chain against actions that could overheat the system and sabotage the economy.

“Things are difficult, businesses are suffering, and any action, political or otherwise, that could affect the smooth running of the system at any level should be avoided.

“The prompt intervention of the Governor and successful resolution of the IPMAN crisis must be commended”, Onyishi said.

