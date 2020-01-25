Isaba community denies abducting Aladja indigene

Kindly Share This Story:

…says they respect peace brokered by Delta Govt

The people of Isaba Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have denied the allegation of the abduction of one Mr Michael Kevwe, levied against it by Aladja community, Udu Local Government Area.

Isaba community in a statement protesting against the allegation described it as a ploy to truncate the peace deal recently brokered by the state government between both communities.

The Isaba community in a statement signed by Mr Henry Ofoleyon and Austin Deinfegha, Chairman and Secretary of Isaba Central Government respectively, while outlining events which transpired in the alleged abduction, sued for the sustenance of the newfound peace as both communities could not be the epicentre of crisis in the state.

The community in the statement titled, “Kevwe Michael was not abducted by Isaba people”, said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication of 22nd January 2020 with the caption “Tension in Delta as Isaba Abducts an Aladja man” and wist to correct the erroneous impression and misrepresentation of facts deliberately fabricated in the said publication.

“We do not intend to join issues with Aladja and their obvious insincerity to the peace process by refusing to open up the road leading to Isaba but to state the unassailable facts of what transpired on the 22nd of January 2020.

“We have severally reported the ungodly behaviours of Aladja Youths, always coming to destroy our farms and farmlands, vandalizing the power lines from Aladja to Isaba by their leaders, particularly Mr. Ogbiravita Otto, who is the President-General of Aladja Community.

“On that faithful day, hearing the sound of motor saw at the backyard of our community (Isaba) some boys went to the scene and saw some Aladja indigenes cutting down our economic trees (rubber plantation). When they were asked to explain the reason for these provocative actions, they said, no permission is required from Isaba people since there is a peace agreement.

“The armless Isaba boys that met them saw this unwholesome acts as another ploy by Aladja people to cause confusion that may lead to breakdown of the peace process.

“As a peace loving people, hardened believers of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa peace initiative, we dashed down to the scene and called the Aladja community President General to come and see what his people were doing. He told us to wait that he would like to be accompanied by security men.

“We waited until he came with some soldiers and the Divisional Police Officer, of Warri South-West local government area. We handed over Mr Kevwe Michael and the items to them in the presence of the Security men.

“We made it abundantly clear to them on the spot that we are believers of the peace process but the incessant encroachment, invasion and wanton destruction of our farms and farmlands is something they have to stop. Since no sacrifice is too much for the desired peace, we should be informed of any of their legitimate agricultural activities in our communities.

“This is exactly what happened. To turn around and come up with such spurious claims of abduction is another calculated attempt to hoodwink the public which we consider as a strategy of war. Brothers may quarrel, but now that we are into the peace process we need to be truthful and have the fear of God in our dealings with each other for the peace to be holistic and genuine.”

It will be recalled that on September 2019, a landmark peace settlement was brokered by Delta State Government where Aladja and Isaba communities signed a peace pact to end 43 months feud.

