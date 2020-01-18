Breaking News
Imo: Why Supreme Court declared Uzodimma winner — Aide

On 5:33 amIn Newsby
•Hope Uzodimma

The media aide of Senator Hope Uzodimma, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba yesterday adduced reasons that he felt informed the judgment of the Supreme Court that declared his principal governor of Imo State against Emeka Ihedioha who was declared winner by the electoral body, INEC.

Mbadiwe Emelumba, in a statement in owerri at the weekend said the records of proceedings at the tribunal clearly show that all the parties,including INEC agreed that results from 388 polling units where Uzodimma won were unlawfully excluded from the final tally of the governorship result.

Emelumba said neither INEC nor the PDP tendered contrary results from the same booths to contradict the ones tendered by the APC and Uzodimma and corroborated by the Police, thus confirming  their authenticity, adding  that the same  results were signed by INEC returning officers

“Why should anybody, particularly the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Sokondus, deliberately misrepresent facts by claiming that INEC cancelled results from these booths” ,the statement said

“The truth which is public is that INEC in connivance  with  PDP, unlawfully omitted those results from Governor Uzodimma’s scores in the governorship election, an injustice which the supreme court has remedied”

Emelumba wondered why those criticising the supreme court judgement have not paused for a second to ask how the PDP candidate  Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, could have won the governorship election with votes from only four LGA’s , which were nonetheless bloated out of proportion

Emelumba advised PDP to accept the bitter truth that it is end game time for them and that the mandate they stole from APC has been recovered, and stop blaming the supreme court for their inevitable nemesis.

Vanguard

