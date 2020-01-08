Davido is the king of African music – Miraboi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Precious Nwokocha

Entertainment PR man and musician, Miraboi has picked Davido as the number one musician in Africa. In a chat with Showtime he said no one has put Nigerian on the world map than Davido

He said, “I’m not trying to create any controversy or make anyone feel bad but what Davido has done for African and Nigerian music is unprecedented. Without him I don’t Nigerian music or African music for that matter, would have been appreciated as much as it has on the international scene.”

He argued that the ‘Risky’ crooner has brought joy and blessings to so many through his brand of music regardless of other shortcomings he may have.

“ I don’t think any Nigerian should have to hate Davido for any good or bad reason. No musician of his generation has made more positive impact on our youth than him and I don’t think any one can sincerely say they don’t like his kind of music. His back to back hit is a testimony of his greatness and Africa should celebrate him,” he added.

Miraboi, born Miracle Kelechi Chike started his journey in the entertainment as a Public Relations hype man until last year when he dabbled full scale into music with his debut single “My Baby” and it has since been enjoying rave reviews.

Talking about his plans for 2020, he said the world should expect great works from him.

“My plans are big for 2020. I have plans to feature the likes of Davido and Zlatan on different singles. I believe God is at work, so let’s see how far is gonna go. I will also be dropping the video of my debut single “My Baby,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: