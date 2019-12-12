We’ll continue to fight corruption at all level – ICPC

By Prince Okafor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has reinstated it commitment to fighting corruption across every part of Nigeria.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the Chairman, ICPC, made this known during the 2019 United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day Celebration in Lagos, with the theme, ‘United Against Corruption, Do Your Part.’

The event was marked with a walk from the ICPC office in Lagos to Falomo, by the official of the commission, Youth Corpers, Anti-Corruption Volunteer Groups, amongst others.

According to the Owasanoye, “When Nigerians cease to pay lip service to fight against corruption, change their corrupt ways of doing things and effectively embrace integrity, transparency and accountability as the way of life, corruption will succeed.

“When a country’s institutions are weakened by corruption, its security forces would not be trusted, its borders would become porous, criminality will fester and its insecurity may be internationalised.”

Owasanoye, who was represented by the Lagos State commissioner of ICPC, Mr. Shintema Binga, also stated that the battle against corruption was currently raging, adding that it was their belief that it was not sole responsibility of ICPC or government alone, but collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

“As we explore the option of collaboration and cooperation in the fight against corruption, we will intensify activities to detect and investigate act of corruption and embezzlement of public fund.

“The day of impunity is over. The warning be given and loud and clear that the corrupt will be dealt with firmly and with degree of ruthlessness that the law permits.

“Let me remind you that ICPC is vested with the responsibility to receive and investigate reports of corruption and prosecute offenders.”

He further stated that the commission was determined to make anti-corruption affect governance and well-being of Nigerians.

“It is therefore my strong believe that this commemoration will provide the platform for the exchange of robust ideals that would aid in enhancing the fight against corruption for the development of Nigeria.

“For the fight against corruption to succeed, you, the Nigeria citizens, need to contribute your quota,” he added.

Vanguard