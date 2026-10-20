Police smash suspected robbery gang, arrest six in Jigawa

‎‎By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

‎The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested six suspected members of an armed robbery gang responsible for attacks on residents of Jahun Local Government Area, during which cash, mobile phones and other valuables worth millions of naira were stolen.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Monday.

‎He said the arrests followed investigations into two armed robbery incidents reported in Jahun on September 24, 2026.

‎According to him, the gang invaded the residence of a 35-year-old man in Kofar Daru Quarters at about 2:00 a.m., making away with ₦20.18 million in cash, iTel mobile phones valued at ₦13.13 million, recharge cards worth ₦1 million, Android phones and other valuables.

‎He explained that the suspects also attacked the residence of a 37-year-old man in Shagari Quarters, where they stole ₦45,000, two blankets, rice and a woman’s wrapper.

‎Shiisu said detectives from Jahun Police Division immediately launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of five suspects.

‎He identified them as Sale Ibrahim, 25; Abubakar Abdullahi, 28; Babangida Ya’u, 35; Babannan Hassan, 27; and Isah Isibu, 35.

‎The police spokesperson said another breakthrough was recorded on October 15, 2026, when operatives of Maigatari Police Division, in collaboration with the Border Patrol Team, arrested a sixth suspect during a routine patrol at Maigatari Market.

‎The suspect identified as Isa Yusuf, 35, from Hantsu village in Miga Local Government Area, was found in possession of 13 new iTel mobile phones, 13 chargers, 13 batteries and ₦102,500 in cash.

‎He said the suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse for further investigation.

‎According to Shiisu, the suspect confessed during interrogation to being a member of the gang involved in the Jahun robbery incidents.

‎He added that further investigation linked the recovered mobile phones and other items to the property stolen during the attacks.

‎The police spokesperson said all six suspects had been charged to court, while efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing members of the gang and recover the remaining stolen property.

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