Anambra confirms Lassa fever case, activates emergency response

The Anambra Government has confirmed a Lassa fever case involving a patient linked to Omasi in Ayamelum Local Government Area (LGA), who is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA), Ebonyi.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, disclosed this on Monday at an emergency stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

Obidike said the state had activated an emergency response to prevent further transmission.

“The state has intensified disease surveillance and public awareness.

“The meeting, attended by health partners, including the World Health Organisation and Médecins Sans Frontières, led to the activation of the Incident Management System.

“Health officials will follow up on the affected household in Omasi, identify people who had contact with the patient and classify them according to their level of exposure for appropriate monitoring,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents experiencing persistent fever or malaria-like symptoms that do not improve with appropriate treatment to seek medical attention promptly.

He warned against relying solely on self-medication, stressing that early diagnosis and proper medical care were essential to managing the disease.

Also speaking, the State Epidemiologist, Dr Chuma Emembolu, advised residents to keep food covered and store it in rodent-proof containers to prevent contamination by rats.

Emembolu also urged residents to maintain clean surroundings and prevent rodents from contaminating food and household items with their urine and droppings.

He further warned against direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of suspected or confirmed Lassa fever patients.

The epidemiologist called for strict compliance with infection prevention measures and the guidance of health professionals.

“We urge residents of Omasi and other communities in Ayamelum and the state at large to remain vigilant, cooperate with public health officials and avoid spreading unverified information.

“These measures are aimed at strengthening preparedness, monitoring potential contacts and reducing the risk of further transmission,” he said. (NAN)