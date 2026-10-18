NSITF inaugurates anti-corruption unit to boost accountability

…ICPC chairman describes move as step towards strengthening integrity and public trust

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has described the inauguration of the Fund’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) as a renewed commitment to promoting integrity, accountability and public trust.

Faleye spoke in Abuja during the inauguration of the NSITF ACTU and its regional and branch champions at the Fund’s headquarters.

Welcoming a delegation from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), led by a representative of its chairman, Faleye described the commission as a partner in promoting compliance and supporting institutional reforms.

He said the inauguration followed efforts to establish the unit and expressed satisfaction that the process had been completed.

“It has truly been a long day coming. We have been at this for a bit, and I am glad we have finally found a way to do this,” he said.

Faleye said the presence of the ICPC delegation reflected the collaborative relationship between the two agencies, adding that the NSITF viewed engagement with the anti-corruption commission as an opportunity to learn and improve.

“Our shared commitment to protecting and promoting transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in public service is one reason we feel collaboration is very important,” he said.

He described the inauguration as more than a formal exercise, saying it represented a renewed commitment to building an institution guided by integrity and accountability.

“For us at NSITF, today’s inauguration is much more than a formal exercise. It is really a renewed commitment to the kind of institution we want NSITF to be. One where integrity guides our conduct, accountability defines our actions, and public trust remains central,” he said.

The NSITF chief executive allayed fears that the unit was established to witch-hunt staff, explaining that its mandate was preventive and collaborative rather than investigative or interrogative.

“There is really no cause for concern. It is not a witch-hunt, it is not an investigative or interrogative process. It is rather a collaborative process that guides us from making mistakes we will regret down the line,” he said.

He urged staff to regard the unit as a partner and encouraged its members to engage colleagues in ways that would make them comfortable sharing information and reporting suspected wrongdoing where necessary.

Faleye charged the newly inaugurated members and regional and branch champions to discharge their duties with integrity, objectivity, courage and professionalism.

He said the unit’s credibility would depend not merely on its existence but on its impact on the Fund’s integrity and accountability.

The managing director said the appointment of regional and branch champions was crucial to extending the anti-corruption initiative beyond the headquarters, noting that much of the Fund’s operations took place at the regional and branch levels.

He stressed that preventing corruption was the responsibility of every staff member, regardless of rank, and not the ACTU alone.

“Every staff member has a duty to uphold established procedures, protect public resources and act in the best interest of the institution,” he said.

Faleye assured that the management would continue to strengthen internal controls, encourage ethical behaviour and lead by example.

“Internal control, ethical behaviour, accountability will start from the top and go down the ranks. We are committed to providing the right leadership,” he added.

ACTU members pledge commitment to integrity

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated ACTU members, the Deputy General Manager, General Administration Services, at the NSITF Abuja Regional Office, Asma’u Mohammed, pledged to discharge the unit’s mandate with diligence, objectivity and professionalism.

She expressed appreciation to the Fund’s management, particularly Faleye, for the confidence reposed in the members and what she described as his commitment to institutional integrity.

“We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the Management of NSITF, under the visionary leadership of our Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, for the confidence reposed in us. We are deeply honoured by this responsibility and fully conscious of the expectations that accompany it,” she said.

Mohammed also thanked the ICPC chairman and management for their continued support and guidance in strengthening integrity systems across public institutions.

She said the inauguration represented a renewed commitment to embedding transparency and accountability in the Fund’s operations.

According to her, the ACTU would promote ethical values, identify and mitigate corruption risks, encourage compliance with established procedures and support management in strengthening good governance.

Mohammed welcomed the inauguration of regional and branch champions alongside the national members, saying the initiative would extend integrity advocacy to every level of the Fund.

“This initiative represents an important step towards extending integrity advocacy to every level of the Fund. Through this network, we hope to strengthen awareness, encourage ethical conduct, and ensure that the values we uphold are reflected in our daily activities across all NSITF offices,” she said.

She pledged that members would work with management, staff and relevant stakeholders to strengthen ethical standards, promote transparency and reinforce institutional safeguards.

Mohammed said the members accepted the responsibility with determination to justify the confidence placed in them and contribute to greater public trust and service delivery.

ICPC chairman backs initiative

Inaugurating the unit, ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, described its establishment as an important step towards strengthening integrity and accountability within the NSITF.

Aliyu thanked the Fund’s management and staff for their support in facilitating the inauguration and induction of the unit’s members.

He said the exercise would strengthen the Fund’s internal mechanisms for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability while equipping members with the knowledge needed to perform their duties effectively.

The ICPC chairman recalled that ACTUs were established through a collaboration between the commission and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and had evolved into a recognised anti-corruption platform within the public service.

“They serve as internal mechanisms for identifying systemic weaknesses, mitigating corruption risks, promoting ethical conduct and strengthening compliance with established rules and procedures,” he said.

Aliyu said the initiative aligned with the NSITF’s vision of becoming Africa’s leading social security institution and advancing social policy, economic empowerment and poverty alleviation.

He stressed that the ACTU was not a rival to management but a complementary unit operating under the oversight of the managing director.

“It is important to emphasise that the ACTU is a complementary unit to Management. Its role is not to compete with or replace the Management but to support and strengthen the Fund’s efforts in promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical practices,” he said.

Aliyu urged the NSITF management to provide the unit with an enabling environment, adequate funding, appropriate office facilities and representation on relevant standing committees.

He also encouraged the Fund to invite the ICPC to observe promotion, recruitment and procurement exercises to enhance transparency and public confidence in the processes.

Congratulating the newly inaugurated members, the ICPC chairman described their appointment as both a privilege and a call to service.

He urged them to discharge their duties with diligence, integrity, impartiality and professionalism, warning them against relationships or actions that could undermine their independence and credibility.

Aliyu reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to working with the NSITF to promote good governance and national development.

He said the inauguration reinforced the shared commitment of both institutions to transparency, accountability and ethical standards in the public service.

ACTU chairperson calls for collective action

In her remarks, the Acting Chairperson of the NSITF ACTU, Udoka Mirian Otti, said the fight against corruption required the commitment and participation of every staff member.

She described the programme as an important step towards strengthening anti-corruption awareness and promoting ethical conduct within the Fund.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you all to this important programme marking the inauguration and onboarding of our ACTU Champions and the promotion of anti-corruption awareness within the Fund,” she said.

Otti said the unit had a vital role in promoting integrity, transparency, accountability and ethical behaviour across the organisation.

She noted that, as an institution responsible for providing social security protection to Nigerian workers and their dependants under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, the NSITF must ensure that its actions and internal processes reflected fairness, responsibility and accountability.

Otti thanked the ICPC for its continued guidance and collaboration, as well as the NSITF management for supporting efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability within the Fund.