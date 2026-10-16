ICPC seeks public support against vote buying in Jigawa

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called for collective action by government institutions and members of the public to curb vote buying and selling ahead of the 2027 general elections in Jigawa State.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner overseeing Kano and Jigawa states, Ahmad Muhammad Wada, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Wada said public cooperation was essential to preventing electoral corruption and ensuring credible elections.

He explained that the commission was intensifying efforts to tackle electoral malpractices through enforcement, preventive measures, public enlightenment and education.

According to him, the visit was part of the ICPC’s public enlightenment campaign aimed at strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

The commissioner stressed that addressing vote buying and selling required the active involvement of government institutions and citizens.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to combating electoral offences and promoting credible elections ahead of the 2027 polls.

Responding, the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Bala Ibrahim, assured the commission of the state government’s support and cooperation in tackling electoral offences.

He said the government was ready to work closely with the ICPC to discourage vote buying, vote selling and other forms of electoral corruption ahead of the general elections.