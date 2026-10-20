ENDSARS at Six: The Echoes, The Anger, The unfinished Justice

STILL BLEEDING: THE UNFINISHED STORY OF AN ENDSARS VICTIM

For Gabriel, 20-10-20 did not end at the Lekki Toll Gate. He visited Nigeria from Turkey on the 14th of October, 2020, and arrived at his hotel in Ajah where he lodged in one of the suites. Bright, a close friend of his, visited him from Irrua in Edo state. During this period, the End SARS protest was ongoing, and was peaceful and coordinated. At about 4pm on the 20th of October 2020, Gabriel and his friend, Bright, decided to join the protest at the Lekki Toll Gate, and that turned out to be lifelong nightmare.

According to Gabriel, “around 7pm on Tuesday, 20th of October, 2020, soldiers arrived at the toll gate in armoured vehicles, military SUV’s and guns. Upon seeing them, the protesters at the frontline went down on their knees and began singing the national anthem, but himself and his friend, sensing the tension, moved away from the frontline of the protest. Shortly after the soldiers arrived, all the lights at the toll gate suddenly went off, throwing the entire road into total darkness, and not long after, the soldiers opened fire, shooting straight into the crowd.

The burnt family house of late Prince Eluojierio – The victims father

“20-10-20 didn’t end at the Lekki toll gate’”

I and Bright immediately started running, there was chaos as the crowd ran in different directions, the shooting did not stop. Along the line, Bright was hit, and I watched him fall. I couldn’t stop because all that mattered was my safety. As far as I remember, Bright never got up, and I was too frightened to stop, I just kept running as fast as I could until someone bumped hard into me, I stumbled and fell, and my head got trampled multiple times till I lost consciousness. That was all I remember from that horrific night.

I woke up at the general hospital in Marina, Lagos Island the next morning with no idea how I got there. I had been cleaned up, although my whole body was sore, there was a bandage wrapped around my head, and bruises on my legs. The hospital was crowded with a lot of wounded people being attended to, the sight was so sad and unbearable. Once I felt slight better, I stood up and went outside the ward. I walked around the hospital in search of Bright, but he wasn’t there. I also couldn’t find my phone anymore, but since I was conscious enough to walk, staying at the hospital wasn’t helping as my mind was no longer at ease, so I decided to go back to my hotel.

I got a new phone and retrieved some contacts. I tried calling Bright’s number severally, but it was switched off. I immediately went to make a police report that same day. The police took my statement and demanded that I stay around for a while incase they would need me during their investigations.

GABRIEL ELUOJIERIO, 46 – The victim

“I understand the pain of loosing a loved one, but not seeing their remains for over six years is unimaginable.”

Back in Irrua, Edo state, my brother informed Brights family of the incident, but according to him, they were agitated and terribly infuriated. I decided to speak to them myself, so I called his brother that same day and tried to explain the incident, but he was not willing to listen to me, instead he gave me an ultimatum of three days to send Bright back home to them, threatening that I should be ready for whatever happens if they don’t see Bright. I became scared and confused.

On the 26th of October 2020, I got a call from my brother, my father had been killed. His house in Irrua was attacked by a mob led by Brights Brothers, they destroyed everything in sight and set the house ablaze with my father in it. My father was 95 years old and did not survive the flame. The police in Irrua was informed and some arrests were made, after which I was invited to Irrua.

Gabriels Fathers House In Irrua, Destroyed and Burnt on October 26th, 2020

I arrived Irrua on the 27th of October 2020 and was at the police station with my brother to give a first account of the incident as it happened in Lagos. After taking my statement, the IPO suggested that I remain in touch during the investigation process, but also advised that I stay away from the community for the time being until they had the situation fully under control. Since October, 2020, my family and properties around Edo state have been attacked several times, this has forced me to relocate my family multiple times for their safety, as the threats did not stop.

I have been living in fear of the unknown for since the incident, and all the investigations have yielded no good. My life and the lives of my loved ones have been under serious threats and I have not been able to live in the very place I once called home, because until today, no one has taken responsibility for the shooting, the lives that were lost, and the missing bodies.

I understand the pain of loosing a loved one, but not seeing their remains for over six years is unimaginable.”