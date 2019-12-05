Trump’s impeachment to go ahead – Pelosi

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said on Thursday the House would file impeachment charges against President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power.

“Our democracy is what is at stake, the president leaves us no choice but to act,” the top elected Democrat said.

Mr. Trump said Democrats have “gone crazy” and urged them to move quickly if they were going to impeach him.

Democrats said Mr. Trump corruptly made military aid to Ukraine conditional on it investigating his rival, Joe Biden.

The California congresswoman told Thursday morning’s news conference: “The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement for an investigation into his political rival.”

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Democrats are keen to hold a vote on impeachment in the House of Representatives before the end of the year, with the prospect of a trial in the Senate perhaps as early as January 2020.

As she left a news conference later in the day, Mrs. Pelosi upbraided a reporter who asked whether she hated the president.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said, invoking her Catholic faith after striding back to the podium.

“I still pray for the president all the time. So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that!” (BBC)

Vanguard