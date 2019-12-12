Taraba Women Task Assembly on Gender Based Violence

By Femi Bolaji

Women in Taraba state have tasked the state House of Assembly, to ensure speedy passage and domestication of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law currently before it, in order to protect women and girls against abuse.

The women in their hundreds all dressed in Orange,Thursday, stormed the State House of Assembly as part of the 16 days activism against Gender Based Violence.

Led by the wife of Taraba state Governor, Anna Ishaku, the women in their protest letter, demanded the enactment of a legislation that would protect women, especially the girl child against abuse and also provide support system to existing victims.

They also demanded for stringent punishment to perpetrators, just as they want abuse of women treated as a criminal offence and not given liberal interpretation.

Responding to their demands, Speaker of the State Assembly, Albasu Kunini, explained that the Administration of Criminal and Justice Law is currently undergoing review and would take into cognizance their demands.

According to him, “violence against women is evil and gross violation of human rights, which stands to be condemned.

“Taraba House of Assembly is women friendly, and have resolved to uphold the fundamental rights of women.”

He further applauded wife of the governor for leading the campaign for inclusion of women in the scheme of things and protection of their fundamental human rights.

VANGUARD reports that the women also visited the office of the state Chief Judge, Justice Filibus Andetur and Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason.

Vanguard