Cultism spreading into robbery, kidnapping, oil bunkering; affects Ughelli, Agbor, Sapele, Warri night life

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The passage of the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, by the Delta State House of Assembly was widely welcomed as a decisive step towards curbing one of the state’s most persistent security threats.

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The amendment seeks to strengthen existing legislation by providing a clearer legal definition of cultism, improving prosecution, and reinforcing measures against terrorism and the unlawful use of explosives.

Yet, months after the legislative move, cult-related violence continues to cast a long shadow across many communities in Delta State.

Reports of daily police arrests of cult members, deadly clashes, targeted killings and reprisal attacks continue to emerge from cities such as Warri, Ughelli, Sapele, Agbor and Asaba, raising questions about whether stronger laws alone can dismantle deeply entrenched criminal networks.

The recurring incidents suggest that while legislation is a necessary component of the fight against cultism, it is not sufficient on its own to address the complex social, economic and security factors that sustain the menace.

Cultism in Delta State has evolved far beyond its origins in tertiary institutions. What began decades ago as secret confraternities has transformed into sophisticated criminal gangs involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, illegal oil bunkering, political violence and drug trafficking.

These groups often engage in violent rivalries over territorial control, leading to frequent gun battles that threaten public safety and disrupt economic activities.

Residents in affected communities have repeatedly expressed concerns over the ease with which cult groups recruit young people and operate despite periodic security operations.

For many residents, fear has become a daily reality. Businesses close early in volatile areas, nightlife has diminished in some communities, and parents worry about the safety of their children, particularly young men who are often targeted for recruitment or mistaken identity during clashes.

Why the Law Has Not Ended the Problem

The Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to strengthen the legal framework for combating cultism by eliminating ambiguities that could hinder investigations and prosecutions. However, experts argue that legislation alone cannot eliminate a problem rooted in broader societal challenges.

According to Francis Avbenagha, Esq, “As a legal practitioner, I acknowledge its intent to strengthen prosecutorial frameworks and deter violent crimes. However, I must sound a note of caution: legislation without a clear eyed understanding of the enemy is a sword swung in the dark.

“The first error is the lingering assumption that cultism is primarily an academic malady. The battlefield has shifted decisively from university campuses to our villages and communities. The cultism we endured in our schools, however perverse, often carried a twisted fraternal ideology and a hierarchical code.

“What we see today in places like Ovwian, Orhuwhorun, and Ujevwu communities is fundamentally different. The practitioners are largely uneducated, driven by no philosophy or ideology, only raw territorial greed and survival. This alarming reality is fueled by the advent of internet fraud, which places substantial illicit funds in their hands, enabling the mass acquisition of firearms, drugs, and other cult-related materials. The government must look beyond mere arrests and trace this dangerous financial pipeline.

“More disturbing is the rise of active female secret cults in these rural areas. Gone are the days when women served merely as companions. Today, they participate in blood rituals, gun violence, and the sale of human parts alongside their male counterparts. To what end? I do not know. But this sociological mutation demands that our legal definitions and investigative approaches evolve accordingly.

“The Amendment Bill strengthens penalties and clarifies evidence rules, necessary steps. Yet, the law is only as powerful as the will to enforce it. The police have rightly lamented parental neglect and community breakdown, but the state must also confront unemployment, youth abandonment, and the hydra-headed issue of cybercrime-funded cultism. A cultist who respects neither the gavel nor the statute will only be deterred by consistent prosecution and visible consequences.

“The people are watching, and the courts are watching. But the village cultist watches too, and remains unimpressed by ink on paper. Delta State must not confuse legislative progress with victory. Without rigorous enforcement and a holistic attack on the financial enablers, this Amendment risks becoming another toothless tiger in the face of our new, terrifying reality.” He added.

Adding his voice, Comrade Ozobo Austin, Senior Advocate of the Niger Delta Struggle

“I wish to state unequivocally that the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism laws in Delta State, in their current form, have not achieved the objectives for which they were enacted. Despite their existence, cultism and related criminal activities continue to pose serious threats to lives, property, and public safety across the state.

“The menace has been associated with violent clashes, extortion, intimidation, loss of lives, and disruptions to education and community life. Many families, students, and community leaders have consistently called for stronger and more effective measures to curb the growing problem.

“The major challenge, however, is not merely the absence of laws but the lack of effective enforcement. Laws are enacted to restore order, protect citizens, and deter criminality. When they fail to achieve these fundamental objectives, their effectiveness is called into question.

“There is also a widespread public perception that enforcement has been inconsistent. While ordinary citizens are often subjected to strict enforcement, those believed to be influential or deeply involved in criminal activities sometimes appear to evade accountability. The law should be applied equally to every citizen, regardless of status or influence. Without impartial enforcement, public confidence in the justice system will continue to decline.

“Furthermore, I urge the Delta State House of Assembly to focus not only on passing new legislation but also on evaluating the effectiveness of existing laws. The true value of any law lies in its implementation and measurable impact, not simply in its passage. Lawmakers should prioritize the public interest by ensuring that legislation addresses real societal problems and delivers meaningful results.

“I therefore advise the Delta State Government and the State House of Assembly to complement legislation with practical enforcement strategies, regular performance reviews, and greater accountability among law enforcement agencies.

“Only through effective implementation, political will, and equal application of the law can the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism laws achieve their intended purpose of promoting peace, security, and justice throughout Delta State.” He said.

Also, Justice Otorudo Esq, said, “The enactment of the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law, 2025, represents a welcome and timely legislative response to the growing menace of cultism and violent crimes across the state.

“By providing a clearer legal definition of cult-related offences and strengthening the framework for investigation and prosecution, the law equips security agencies with a more effective legal instrument to combat an increasingly sophisticated criminal phenomenon. It is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

“However, while the amendment deserves commendation, we must resist the temptation to believe that a stricter law alone can eradicate cultism. The history of criminal justice has consistently demonstrated that crime is not defeated merely by prescribing harsher punishments. Sustainable success lies in addressing the underlying social, economic and institutional factors that breed criminal behaviour.

“The urgency of this legislative intervention is evident from recent developments in Delta State. In August 2024, rival cult groups engaged in violent clashes in Ughelli North, resulting in multiple deaths and heightened insecurity within the community. More recently, the Delta State Police Command announced the arrest of 32 suspected cultists and the recovery of firearms, ammunition and other dangerous items during coordinated anti-cult operations.

“Investigative reports have also identified Warri, Kwale and Asaba among the areas recording high incidences of cult-related arrests and prosecutions. These incidents underscore the disturbing reality that cultism has outgrown its historical roots as a campus phenomenon and has evolved into an organised criminal enterprise threatening lives, property and public order throughout the state.

“Indeed, cultism in Delta State has become deeply entrenched in our communities, youth culture, political activities, illegal oil operations and other criminal enterprises. In many instances, cult groups have been linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, political violence, land disputes, extortion and other violent crimes.

“Despite the existence of anti-cultism laws over the years, enforcement has often been inconsistent, while selective prosecution has weakened public confidence and reduced the deterrent effect of the law.

“For this reason, the amendment should be viewed as only one component of a broader security strategy. Government must complement legislative action with deliberate investments in quality education, vocational and technical skills acquisition, youth employment, entrepreneurship, sports and recreational development.

“A young person who is gainfully engaged and hopeful about the future is far less susceptible to the false promises of belonging, protection and economic survival often offered by cult groups.

“Equally important is the need for impartial and professional law enforcement. The law must apply equally to every offender, irrespective of political affiliation, social status or economic influence. There must be no sacred cows. Selective enforcement not only undermines the rule of law but also emboldens criminal elements who perceive themselves as untouchable.

“The true effectiveness of the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law will therefore depend not on the severity of its provisions but on the fairness, consistency and integrity with which it is implemented.

“The fight against cultism cannot be left to government alone. Parents, religious institutions, traditional rulers, schools, civil society organisations and community leaders all have indispensable roles to play. Through moral instruction, mentorship, community engagement and early intervention, they can help redirect vulnerable young people before they are recruited into criminal groups. Security is a shared responsibility that demands collective action.” He added. One major obstacle is youth unemployment. Thousands of young people across the state face limited economic opportunities, making them vulnerable to recruitment by cult groups that promise financial rewards, protection or social status.

Political patronage has also been identified as a contributing factor. Over the years, allegations have surfaced that some cult groups are mobilized during election periods and later become difficult to control.

Drug abuse, weak family structures, peer pressure and declining community-based value systems have equally contributed to the persistence of cult activities.

Enforcement Remains Critical

Security agencies have carried out numerous raids, arrests and intelligence-led operations targeting suspected cult members across Delta State. While these operations have resulted in the arrest of suspects and the recovery of firearms in some cases, observers note that enforcement often addresses immediate threats without fully dismantling the networks that sustain cult groups.

Specifically, The Delta State Police Command said it has recorded further operational successes in its sustained crackdown on cultism and other violent crimes across the State.

SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer in a statement said, “On 27 July 2026, operatives of the Command Anti kidnapping Unit (SAKU), while acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout at Issele-Uku, and arrested Promise Esenjor (26) of Abavo, Wisdom Victor (23) of Umunede, James Wisdom (25) of Agbor, Chinedu Munonye (22) of Issele-Uku, Onyemakonor Collins (20) of Agbor, Unah Oluchi (21) of Agbor, and Azomani Favour (23) of Issele-Uku. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are confessed members of the dreaded Maphite Confraternity.

“Recovered from the hideout were one double-barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one cutlass, one Maphite cult beret, seven Android phones, and other incriminating exhibits. Investigation is ongoing.

Security specialists maintain that defeating cultism requires a strategy that extends beyond legislation and law enforcement.

Youth empowerment programmes, vocational training, job creation, quality education and community engagement are widely regarded as essential components of a sustainable solution. Religious organisations, traditional rulers, civil society groups and schools also have important roles in discouraging recruitment and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Former cult members who renounce violence may benefit from structured rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, reducing the likelihood of reoffending while weakening the influence of criminal networks.

Public awareness campaigns, particularly in secondary schools and tertiary institutions, can also help educate young people about the legal and social consequences of cult membership.

Looking Ahead

The Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, represents an important legislative milestone in the state’s efforts to combat organized violence. It provides stronger legal tools for addressing cult-related crimes and signals the government’s determination to improve public safety.

However, the continued prevalence of cultism demonstrates that legislation, while essential, is only one piece of a larger solution. Lasting success will depend on consistent law enforcement, an efficient justice system, sustained political commitment and policies that address the social and economic conditions that enable criminal groups to thrive.

As Delta State continues its fight against cultism, the effectiveness of the amended law will ultimately be judged not by its provisions on paper, but by measurable reductions in violence, safer communities and improved opportunities for young people who might otherwise be drawn into criminal networks.

Vanguard News