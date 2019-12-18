Senate confirms Nami, 13 others as FIRS board members

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Nami and 13 others as Executive Chairman and board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

The confirmation of followed a report of the Committee on Finance and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded the list of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Chairman and Board Members of FIRS.

Also confirmed by the Senate were James Yakwen Ayuba (North-Central), Ado Danjuma (North-West), Adam Mohammed (North-East), Ikeme Osakwe (South-East), Adewale Ogunyomade (South-West), and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee (South-South).

Also confirmed were representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as board members of the service.

They are Ladidi Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; (CBN), Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC); DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service and Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

The Senate also confirmed Mr Edward Lametek Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation (AMCON). (NAN)

