Senate to confirm Adamu as AMCON chairman Wednesday next Week 

By Henry Umoru

Senate on Wednesday began the Confirmation process of Edward Lametek Adamu as the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

The Senate has Mandated its Senator Uba Sani led Committee on Banking, Finance and Other Financial institutions to as a matter of urgency carry out the screening process, present the report on Wednesday next week for Confirmation.

The Senate had on Tuesday received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking for the screening and confirmation of Edward Adamu as Chairman, Governing Board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

Following the letter from the President on a new board Chairman for AMCON, it is a strong indication that the former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Muiz Banire whose confirmation was carried out by the Senate in October last year has been sacked. The letter dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate. READ ALSO: Senate begins confirmation process of Nami as FIRS Chairman “While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.” Recall that the Senate had in October 2018, confirmed the appointment of Dr Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria. Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was the National Legal Adviser of the ruling APC. Buhari had nominated Banire through a letter to the Senate in July 2018 before it abruptly embarked on a recess. The confirmation of Banire in the 8th Senate followed the adoption of the reports on the nominee by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions headed by Senator Rafiu Ibrahim. Vanguard Nigeria News