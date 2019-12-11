Senate begins confirmation process of Nami as FIRS Chairman

*** Refers Name to Committee
By Henry Umoru
The request, which was contained in a letter dated December 9, 2019, was read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
Those appointed by President Buhari alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami (North Central) are: James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Baba Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South-South.
Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government on the board are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.