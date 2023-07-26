Home » News » Senate confirms Tarfa Chairman,  Alkali MD, 8 others as members  of NEDC
News

July 26, 2023

Senate confirms Tarfa Chairman,  Alkali MD, 8 others as members  of NEDC

By Henry  Umoru 

ABUJA- STRONG indications  emerged that the take and bow syndrome  in the 9th Senate resurfaced in the 10th Senate as members of the Board of the North East Development Commission, NEDC who appeared for screening only introduced themselves  and asked to go.

Following communication  from President  Bola  Tinubu,  the Senate  on Wednesday screened the nominees. 

Prior to the Committee  of the whole, the Senate  Majority  leader, APC,  Ekiti Central read, “that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the confirmation of the nomination of the following persons for Appointment as Members of the Board of the North East Development Commission in accordance with the provisions of Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act 2017.”

When it was the turn of the nominees  to be drilled with questions on the interventionist  agency, they were given time to introduce  themselves, take a bow and go.

The names are General Paul Tarfa (Rtd) for reappointment) Chairman, representing the North East from Adamawa State; Mohammed Goni Alkali also for Reappointment as Managing Director from Borno  State, North East; Musa Yashi for Reappointment as Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs, North East (Bauchi);

Hon Gambo Maikomo, Member, North East (Taraba); Abdullahi Abbas, Member, North West (Kano); Tsav Stephen Aondoana, Member, North Central (Benue); Chief Mutiu Lawal-Are, Member, South West (Lagos); Hon. Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member, South East (Abia) and Frank Achinike Owhor, Member, South South (Rivers).

Others are Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya, Executive Director (OPS), North East (Gombe); and Dr Abubakar Garba lliya, Executive Director Admin & Finance  North East (Yobe).

