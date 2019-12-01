Over 30 indigent students benefit from scholarship program in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

MORE than 30 indigent students of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have benefited from Barrister Sam Otoboeze Foundation, BSOF, 2019 Annual Scholarship Awards.

The awards, which came under Inclusive Youths Entrepreneurship Programme, IYEP and People of Strength Empowerment Programme, PSEP, were also used to commemorate the 10 years anniversary of the foundation.

Speaking to pressmen briefly after the awards in Enugu, The President of the foundation, Mr Sam Otoboeze, said that the scholarship award cut cross primary, post-primary and tertiary institution, adding that it also covers all school expense of a medical student.

According to him, what the foundation and friends has done these years is to give hope to the hopeless, support the weak and vulnerable as we intend to extend our gestures beyond Enugu State.

“We as a people in the country must start thinking on how to improve the rural economy and ensure that nobody or youth in the rural area remain idle, which breeds crime and criminality.

“That is why we have decided to provide solution to youth unemployment by supporting their schooling and fashioning way to build a skill acquisition centre as well as hotels to house both students and trainers of the centre.

“We will continue to support indigent but brilliant students in formal education just as we have produced Dr Obelu Obisike of Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane and our investment on him is a blessing to the foundation and Ochima community.

“Within the past 10 years, we have built several houses for the indigent and homeless, given scholarship at various levels to hundreds of pupils and students as well as in sending medical mission and paying medical bills within the council area,’’ he said.

He however, urged philanthropists and progress loving Nigerians to support the foundation; adding that every kobo is appreciated and would be judiciously used to touch lives in rural communities across the country.

The Chairman of the occasion and a receipt of Partners-plaque from the foundation, Alhaji Isa Inuwa, lauded the foundation for positively touching indigent lives.

Inuwa, who was represented by Dr Eddy Agbo, noted: “We do not have to wait until we solve all our personal and family problems before reaching out to the needy or hopeless as well as touching lives positively’’.

According to him, I will urge the foundation to continue on its good works and I will always identify with the progressive aspiration of the foundation for the betterment of humanity.

Igwe Uchenna Anikwe, Traditional Ruler of Diogbe Community in Igbo Etiti Local Government Area, said that with the likes of BSOF foundation there was still great hope of transformation of rural communities and solving their challenges.

Anikwe lauded the foundation for the lives of indigents it had touched in Igbo Etiti council area and beyond; adding that the foundation needed to be given monetary and prayer support.

