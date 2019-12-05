NNPC confirms system 2B pipeline fire outbreak

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Thursday in Abuja reported an oil pipeline fire outbreak along Atlas Cove-Mosimi Pipeline, otherwise, called System 2B pipeline in Baruwa Swamp area of Lagos.

The corporation said preliminary reports of the incident indicated that the pipeline might have been torched by act of vandalism of suspected oil thieves who had hacked into the line to intercept the flow of petrol.

The corporation, in conjunction with the Lagos State Fire Service, had deployed various categories of personnel to the scene to bring the fire under control.

NNPC assured the general public that the pipeline will be put back into operation shortly, while the breach has no impact on petroleum products supply in the area.

The corporation confirmed that it has 116million litres of PMS in Mosimi Depot, 7.5million litres in Satellite Depot and 35million litres in Ibadan depots, all within System 2B network.

Vanguard News Nigeria.