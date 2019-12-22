Masari, Zulum, Mohammed shine at SME Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

It was glamour at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Small and Medium Enterprises Summit and Awards a SMESUMA’19, held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja and where Governors Aminu Bello Masari, Katsin, Babagana Zulum, Borno, and Bala Muhammed, Bauchi, were honoured. Other recipients of awards include Dr. Charles Dokubo, Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, and Dr. Mike Omotosho.

The event, endorsed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and sponsored by Union Bank and Ovation TV, had Dokubo and Omotosho, bagging the SME ICON awards for their various roles in uplifting the SME sector.

Keynote speaker was Professor Akpan Ekpo, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo and erstwhile Director at Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, who, in his address, titled, ‘Nigeria’s Prosperity from SME Prism’, said Nigeria’s economy would get a lift if SMEs are taken seriously as engine of growth.

Adamu Lawan, Commissioner for Finance, Borno State, who represented his principal, said the award was a testimony that Zulum was empowering critical segments of the state. He thanked the organisers even as he promised that the award would further push his principal and all his officials to work harder for the development and prosperity of Borno.

Ladan Salihu, a former Director General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria,FRCN, now Commissioner of Information, Bauchi State, represented Muhammed and expressed happiness for the honour bestowed on his boss.

Masari, unavoidably absent, bagged the SME Governor of the Year in the Economic Development/Road Infrastructure category.

Zulum was recognised as SME Governor of the Year for Resettlement, Mass Employment.

Mohammed received the SME Governor of the Year for Creating Enabling Environment for SME.

Union Bank won in the banking category for its SME programmes and products.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: