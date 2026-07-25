Abacha: Don’t tell lies about the dead, Al-Mustapha tells ex-DSS officer

Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer (COS), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has dismissed claims made by a former Department of State Services (DSS) operative, Mr. Amachree, regarding the final moments of the late military ruler, describing the account as false.

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Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, Al-Mustapha said the claims contained in the former DSS official’s book were untrue, alleging that the author was influenced by others to write them.

“The boy was asked to write the lies by others. I have all the CCTV footages of what happened in my custody, so what he said are not true,” Al-Mustapha said.

He maintained that the account presented in the publication did not reflect what transpired, insisting that he possessed evidence to contradict the assertions made about Abacha’s death.

Al-Mustapha further urged the public to disregard the claims, saying it was wrong to make what he described as false statements against someone who was no longer alive to respond.

“Just ignore his lies. It’s bad to say such things on someone that is dead,” he said.

What the ex-DSS officer wrote

According to Amachree’s story: ”At approximately 2.40 a.m., shortly after Gen. Useni left, Abacha’s girlfriend, an Igbo lady (name withheld), arrived at the Aso Rock Guest House from the Nicon Noga Hilton Hotel,” excerpts from the book read.

“With her was her younger sister, a pharmacist who was in Abuja for a conference. The Head of State had just bought his girlfriend a new SUV, and they decided to stop by to say hello to ‘Oga’.

“Abacha was taken with the younger sister, and after a short while, the girlfriend returned to the hotel, leaving the pharmacist alone with the Head of State.

“At about 4.05 a.m., as they were getting intimate, the pharmacist realized Abacha had stopped moving. She called out to him, but he was unresponsive and stiff. She checked his pulse; there was none.

“In a state of panic, she quickly dressed and left the guest house, telling the soldier in guard duty that ‘Oga’ had asked for a car to take her back to her hotel.

“The soldier, unaware of the gravity of the situation, promptly arranged for her transportation. She returned to the Hilton, and after telling her sister what had happened, was quickly driven to the Abuja Airport to catch the 7 a.m., Okada Airline flight to Lagos.”

Then Amachree interrogated the pharmacist in Lagos, as the DSS Director of Operations at the national headquarters, Abuja, instructed him: “The first thing she said to me was: ‘I did not kill him, he died on top of me.”

Then Amachree contacted the Director of National Operations in Abuja and dispatched the lady back to Abuja immediately.