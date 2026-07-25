ECOWAS orders release of detained Nigerian onion trucks

By Cynthia Alo

The Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa, ORO/WCA, has confirmed that the five Nigerian onion trucks detained on Tuesday at Kotoku Market in Ghana have been released.

The release followed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’s order, averting an impending diplomatic row between Nigeria and Ghana.

This came as the group called for a lasting regional framework to prevent future trade disruptions.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Saturday, President of ORO/WCA, Aliyu Maitasamu, said the affected trucks were released and allowed to offload their consignments on Friday.

Maitasamu described the intervention as a timely step that prevented further economic losses and reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to regional trade and cooperation.

Earlier, the association had appealed to the Ghanaian government to intervene after onion trucks from Nigeria were detained by a traders’ group at Kotoku Market, disrupting supplies despite existing regional trade agreements.

Maitasamu noted that Ghanaian traders purchase more than 50 trucks of onions from Nigeria without discrimination, adding that Nigeria currently exports about 16 trucks of onions to Ghana every week, while the Republic of Niger supplies another 10 trucks under existing trade arrangements.

The association also commended the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria, Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Nigerian and Ghanaian High Commissions, the ECOWAS Trade Directorate, and other stakeholders for their roles in resolving the dispute.

While welcoming the resolution, ORO warned that the intervention addressed only the immediate crisis, saying the underlying issues responsible for repeated disruptions in the regional onion trade remain unresolved.

ORO, therefore, urged the ECOWAS Commission to convene a structured dialogue involving the governments of Nigeria, Ghana, and the Niger Republic, alongside onion associations and other stakeholders, to establish a mutually agreed framework for the movement and marketing of onions across the sub-region.

Maitasamu said: “We are pleased to confirm that the affected trucks have now been allowed to offload their consignments. This intervention prevented further losses to exporters and demonstrated ECOWAS’ commitment to promoting regional trade, dialogue, and cooperation among Member States.”

“While we welcome this positive development, it is important to note that the intervention addresses only the immediate situation involving the affected trucks. The underlying issues that have repeatedly disrupted the movement of onions within the region remain unresolved and require a sustainable, long-term solution.”

ORO proposed that the framework should be anchored on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

The group said the arrangement should include clear market access rules, harmonised quality and phytosanitary standards, transparent trading procedures, effective dispute resolution mechanisms, and efficient cross-border payment systems.

Maitasamu said, “A neutral, rules-based regional mechanism will not only prevent the recurrence of similar disputes but also strengthen regional integration, promote food security, facilitate intra-African trade, and enhance the competitiveness of the onion value chain across West and Central Africa.”

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working with ECOWAS, member states, and other stakeholders to develop practical and sustainable solutions that would strengthen regional cooperation and boost agricultural trade across West and Central Africa.