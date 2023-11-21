Gov Zulum, Abike-Dabiri, Onyeama receive prestigious Naija Diaspora awards

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has bagged the Exemplary Leadership 2023 award for improving the lives of indigenes and revitalizing the state from insurgency.

Ambassador Lawal Bappah received the award on behalf of the governor at event, held at Best Western Hotel in Douala, Cameroon.

At the occasion organised in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Naija Diaspora magazine, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), was presented with the esteemed “Woman of the Year 2023” award in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the diaspora community.

Her significant achievements in this field have been widely acknowledged, and this award is a testament to her unwavering dedication and hard work. We congratulate Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa on this outstanding achievement and look forward to her continued success in the future.

Air Peace CEO, Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, was decorated with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 for his unwavering commitment to rescuing Nigerians in need of humanitarian assistance abroad.

The publication celebrated its 10th anniversary with a two-day event that included the Symposium and Annual Diaspora Excellence Award. This platform provided a unique opportunity for collective learning, networking, and gaining insights into government policies that relate to communities. Attendees were empowered to navigate pathways of positive change. The Symposium lecture was titled: ‘Building a Nation’, with several dignitaries as speakers.

In attendance was the Inspector General, Regional Services of the Littoral, Mr Kengni Erve Simplice, representing the Governor of the Littoral Region, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, who received an Exemplary Leadership 2023 award at the event.

In a rousing speech, Ismaila Adegbola, the Editor-in-chief of the publication, underscored the significance of the magazine’s decade-long journey of impactful storytelling in the diaspora.

Adegbola’s speech was a stirring call to action, highlighting the magazine’s dedication to excellence in journalism and its unwavering commitment to promoting cultural awareness.

He highlighted the critical role of impactful storytelling in shaping perceptions and inspiring change. Adegbola’s speech was a reminder of the power of journalism to make a difference, and the magazine’s decade-long journey is a testimony to its unwavering dedication to providing insightful and thought-provoking content that inspires and challenges readers to make a difference.

“Today, we’re not just marking a milestone; we are recognizing a vision that has shaped narratives, bridged continents, and celebrated the positive work and impact of Nigerians and Africans globally,” said Adegbola.

He continued: “I started the magazine admist so many uncertainties and difficulties with the sole purpose of celebrating Nigerians and Africans making impact and changing lives globally, in the last 10 years, the magazine has been a beacon of inspiration, navigating challenges with resilience and conquering obstacles in the pursuit of excellence.”

“I extend our deepest appreciation to the Cameroonian government for their hospitality towards foreigners, creating an enabling environment where diverse voices can harmonize to create a tapestry of unity and progress. The symbiotic relationship between Nigeria and Cameron has fostered collaboration and become a blueprint for mutual growth and understanding.

“This award stands as a testament to the individuals and groups who have not just treaded the path of excellence but have carved a lasting legacy. As we recognize the outstanding efforts in leadership, mentorship, corporate social responsibility, government, public policy, and community improvement, we embark on a journey to celebrate those remarkable souls who have left an indelible mark on the diaspora narrative.

Also speaking at the event was Minister of Communication and Spokesperson of the Government of Cameroon, represented by Madam Moukoko, Delegate Regional of Communication of Littoral.

Others awarded at the event are Consul General of Nigeria Buea, Amb. Lawal bappah mni, Consul General of Nigeria Douala, Amb. Queen Efe A. Clark-omeru, Douala City Mayor, Dr. Roger Mbassa Ndine; Nigeria Ambassador to Chad, Amb. Lami Sauda Remawa-Ahmed; Immediate past Nigeria High Commissioner to Cameroon, Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin; Governor Littoral Region Cameroon, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua ; Minister of Communication Cameroon, Sadi Rene Emmanuel; CEO Achuka, James Kamaha Chona; King of Yoruba Community, HRH Bashiru Aweda; Senior Managing Partner, Nico Halle & Co Law Firm, Barr. Nico Halle; Paramount Ruler of Bafaw People, South West Region / Honorary Consul of Turkey, HRM Nfon Mukete Iv Ekoko; Nigeria Ambassador to Sudan / Former Consul General Of Nigeria, Douala, Amb. Safiu Olukayode Olaniyan; Chairman Air Peace Airline, Barr. Allen I. Onyema, CON; Former Nigeria Ambassador to Cameroon, Amb. Hadiza Mustapha fwc; Founder and Chairman M2b Conseils Plc, Rollin Foko; Vice president Nigerian Community Douala, Sir Lovinus Eze; CEO Synco Ltd, Chief Ozo Syvelster N.C. Ogbuanu; High Chief Fidelis Nwudo; CEO /MD, UBA Cameroon, Jude Anele, Dangote Cement Cameroon, Air Peace Cameroon, UBA Cameroon; Patron Nigeria Community Littoral, Dr. Azeez Mustapha; Patron Nigeria Community Littoral, Hon. Uche Obiekwe; Chairman of Anambra State Douala, Sir Emeka Uzoka; President of Nigeria Community Douala, Hon. Bic okwujiaku; Nigerian Union Women’s wing, Center region; CEO Dozass Auto Douala, Anselm Dozie Ofoezie; HRH Jonathan Thomas Onyengubor, Eze Gburu Gburu of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Cameroon; International Friends Club; Imo State Union Douala; Nigerian Union Littoral Region