FRSC promotes 2,341 officers — Official

The board of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it has elevated 2,341 personnel to various new ranks.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the promoted officers had displayed a great deal of excellence and hard work and diligence over time.

According to him, 108 Chief Route Commanders are promoted to Assistant Corps Commander, 54 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commander while 741 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

“Others are 963 Deputy Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Route Commander, 475 Assistant Route Commanders will now wear the rank of Deputy Route Commander,” he said.

Oyeyemi commended the performance of the newly promoted officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities.

He also urged those not promoted this year to keep faith alive as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

He stated that the promotion was part of the drive of the FRSC geared towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work.

He, therefore, called on all personnel to put in great efforts towards the actualisation of the Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps.

He said that such goals led to trending down road crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the FRSC board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, also expressed satisfaction with the level of transparency and objectivity that surrounded the entire processes.

He said Bello charged the newly-promoted staff to be more committed to the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

