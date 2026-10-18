FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, Ogunjobi, dies after brief illness

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the death of its Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, following a brief illness.

The FRSC RS2.2 Ogun State Sector Command announced his death in a statement issued on Sunday, expressing sadness over the loss of the senior officer.

The statement, signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Route Commander Afolabi Odunsi, described Ogunjobi’s death as a significant loss to the Corps and the wider road safety community.

“His passing is a great loss to the Corps, his colleagues, and the entire road safety community,” the statement said.

The Command said the late sector commander would be remembered for his leadership, commitment to road safety administration and dedication to the mandate of the Corps.

It added that he contributed to efforts to promote safer roads, enhance public enlightenment, strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve compliance with traffic regulations.

According to the statement, his commitment to these areas formed an important part of his service to the FRSC and its mission to improve road safety.

The Command also extended its condolences to Ogunjobi’s family, loved ones, colleagues and associates, acknowledging the grief caused by his death.

“His demise is deeply regretted, and the Command extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and associates during this difficult period,” the statement added.

The FRSC said details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

The statement concluded with a prayer for the repose of the deceased’s soul and strength for his family, colleagues and others affected by his passing.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, the Corps, and all those affected by his passing the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” it said.