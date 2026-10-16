Customs deepens security partnerships to combat smuggling, protect revenue

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone/Akwa Ibom Area Command, has intensified efforts to combat smuggling, strengthen border and maritime security, and facilitate legitimate trade through closer collaboration with security agencies and private-sector operators.



The Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller, Dr Nkiru Nwala, led delegations to the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Eastern Naval Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Shoreline Logistics Nigeria Limited on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, to strengthen institutional relationships and improve operational coordination.



The engagements focused on intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement operations, protection of critical national assets, road safety, maritime security and compliance with Customs regulations.

Speaking during the visits, Nwala emphasised the need for sustained cooperation among security agencies to address smuggling and other criminal activities, protect government revenue and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

She noted that the geographical characteristics of the Command’s operational environment, which encompasses land borders, coastal communities and maritime routes, made collaboration particularly important in tackling illicit activities and emerging security threats.

At the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Customs delegation was received by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General P.O. Alimikhena. The discussions highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation in securing border areas, combating smuggling and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

The Customs delegation stressed that intelligence sharing, timely communication and coordinated enforcement operations would strengthen the effectiveness of both agencies and improve security across the region.

Similarly, at the Eastern Naval Command, where the delegation was received on behalf of the Flag Officer Commanding by the Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral S. Ibrahim, Nwala underscored the complementary responsibilities of Customs and the Nigerian Navy in securing the country’s maritime environment.

She noted that closer collaboration was necessary to prevent the exploitation of waterways for smuggling and other illicit activities, while strengthening maritime enforcement and protecting legitimate trade.

The engagement also highlighted the need for effective communication and operational coordination between the two agencies to address emerging challenges in the coastal and maritime environment.

Nwala highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing security challenges, protecting critical national assets and ensuring the effective discharge of the agencies’ respective statutory responsibilities.

She called for stronger communication channels, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations to tackle emerging threats and safeguard national economic interests.

The Customs chief also stressed the importance of cooperation with the FRSC in promoting road safety, facilitating legitimate trade and securing transportation routes within the Command’s area of responsibility.

Discussions at meeting centered on the importance of safer roads and efficient transportation networks to Customs enforcement activities and the movement of goods.

Nwala noted that road transportation remained critical to Customs operations, adding that improved coordination between the two agencies would enhance operational efficiency, promote road safety and support the smooth movement of legitimate commerce.

Beyond security partnerships, the Command also engaged the private sector, visiting Shoreline Logistics Nigeria Limited to strengthen stakeholder relations and improve trade facilitation.

During the meeting, Nwala emphasised the important role of logistics operators in facilitating cargo movement, supporting supply chains and promoting efficient commercial activities.

She urged operators to uphold transparency, maintain accurate documentation and comply with relevant Customs laws and regulations, noting that compliance would help prevent infractions, improve operational efficiency and protect government revenue.

She also highlighted the need for regular engagement between Customs and logistics operators to resolve operational challenges, clarify regulatory requirements and improve service delivery.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to balancing effective regulatory enforcement with the facilitation of legitimate trade, stressing that productive relationships with private-sector stakeholders were essential to efficient Customs administration.

The engagements align with the Comptroller-General of Customs’ strategic framework of Collaboration, Consolidation and Innovation, which emphasises stronger institutional partnerships, the consolidation of operational gains and the adoption of innovative approaches to addressing enforcement and administrative challenges.

The Command said sustained cooperation with security agencies and private-sector operators would contribute to suppressing smuggling, improving revenue generation, protecting critical national assets and facilitating legitimate trade.

The engagements further underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to border management, maritime enforcement, transportation security and trade facilitation in promoting national security and economic development.