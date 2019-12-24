First phase of Waltersmith’s 30,000bpd modular refinery 90% complete

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Local refining of crude oil in Nigeria is expected to get a boost in a few months, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu, weekend, disclosed that the first phase of its 30,000 barrels per day modular refinery project is 90 per cent complete.

Speaking during a visit of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to the facility in Imo State, Nwosu stated that the first phase of the project is scheduled for delivery February 2020, while commissioning is earmarked for May 2020.

He declared that when completed, the first phase of the modular refinery project would have the capacity to produce 5,000 barrels per day of crude oil, and would deliver naphtha, kerosene, diesel and Low Pour Fuel Oil and HPFO.

According to him, the refinery, located at Ibigwe Field, Imo State, Nigeria, is 70 per cent owned by Waltersmith Petroman and 30 per cent owned by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, while crude oil would be supplied to the refinery from Waltersmith Ibigwe flow station.

He further stated that the Front End Engineering Design, FEED, of the second phase of the project was currently ongoing, while after the FEED, which would be completed by February 2020, the ground breaking of the second phase of the project would commence in May.

He said, “The second phase would have the capacity to process 25,000 barrels per day of crude oil and with plans for further expansion to more than 30,000 barrels per day.

“The crude oil and condensates refinery, which is scheduled for completion, May 2022,would produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, gasoline, Aviation Turbine Kerosene, ATK, and diesel.”

According to him, the Egbema, Assa, Assa North/ Ohaji are the main drivers of success for the Ibigwe hub development, adding that the company and its partner is currently in commercial farm-in and feedstock discussion with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, Joint Venture, JV, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to guarantee security of production and refinery feedstock.

Vanguard

