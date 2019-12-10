FCT: School owners lament high tax levies

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–PRIVATE school owners in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,have lamented the upsurge in taxes and levies by the FCT administration, appealing to the latter to look into it as it was affecting their operations.

This was even as they boasted that their schools have consistently led in the West African Examination Council, WAEC,National Examination Council, NECO,the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination, NECO and other external examinations in recent years.

Speaking under the aegis of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, FCT Chapter, they called on both FCT and the management of “Abuja Municipal Area Council,AMAC, to reduce the taxes and levies being imposed on private schools, so that our members can remain in service and continue to assist in the education of our children.”

The association’s AMAC chairperson, Mrs Ogujiofor-Nwosu Lillian,speaking at a dinner organised by the group, in Abuja, said:””We also call for a scheme that will provide free teaching aids and training work-shops for our teachers.”

She said:”It is to the credit of the private educators in the entire FCT that the best students in the recent Examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), Joint Examination and Matriculation Board (JAMB) were products of our various institutions.

“Further, our students have led in various competitions like: Quiz, Sports, Debate and Cultural activities to mention but a few within and across the Federal Capital Territory.

“The significance of these feats lies in the fact that students from AMAC private schools have been good Ambassadors of the AMAC and FCT both within and outside the country.

But they thanked “the management of the FCT and the AMAC for being good hosts and providing secured operational environment to us.”