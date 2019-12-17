Dokpesi denies defection rumours, says APC is not attractive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Former national Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the proprietor of DAAR Communication, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Monday, denied rumours that he was defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress said the party has not done enough to attract people from the opposition.

Speaking to journalists in his home town Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East local government area of Edo state after a tour of wards and units to assure members of the PDP that he was not leaving the party, Dokpesi said the recent defection of the 2016 governorship candidate of the PDP Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to the APC would not affect the fortunes of the PDP in the coming 2020 governorship election, in Edo state.

He also said that some of the individuals that defected with Ize-Iyamu to the APC were promised various positions and in some cases the Deputy Governorship slot.

He said “There have been a number of alleged defection from the party. People who have said to have gone with Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

“It became clear that individuals left for their personal reasons. The majority of the people are still with the PDP.

On his alleged defection he said, “It is most unfortunate. I came down to reassure the people that there was no iota of truth that I have left and abandon the PDP. I am still fully in the PDP.

There is nothing that impresses or attracts me to the ruling APC. I don’t think that membership of a party is based on what I want but on certain well-grounded principles and views about how society should be governed, how society should be managed and how to bring about development and progress to the people generally. I have not seen those values in the APC. I have no cause to go to the APC for now.

“Ize-Iyamu was the candidate in 2016. There is another younger more brilliant more vibrant in the PDP. The 2012 candidate left. The candidate for 2098 left the PDP. We will have other candidates in 2020.

The leaders of the PDP will look for the best candidate who will serve the interest of the people and not of the masters. Ize-Iyamu departure will not affect the fortunes of the PDP.”

