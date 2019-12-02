Political leaders and climate diplomats are to meet in Madrid, Spain, for two weeks of talks amid a growing sense of crisis.

According to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, “the point of no return is no longer over the horizon.”

Meanwhile, Save the Children said that climate shocks have left millions in Africa facing hunger.

The charity said 33 million people are at emergency levels of food insecurity due to cyclones and droughts.

This conference of the parties, or COP25, was due to be held in Chile but was cancelled by the government due to weeks of civil disturbances.

Spain then stepped in to host the event, which will see 29,000 attendees over the two weeks of talks.

Speaking ahead of the meeting the UN secretary-general said the climate crisis was imminent and political leaders had to respond.

“In the crucial 12 months ahead, it is essential that we secure more ambitious national commitments – particularly from the main emitters – to immediately start reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a pace consistent to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. (BBC)

