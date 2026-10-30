N70,000 relief: Ajaero blasts TUC over rejection, as OPS sets condition for minimum wage

Joe Ajaero, NLC president

By Victor AhiumaYoung & Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has blasted its sister central Labour organisation, the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, for rejecting the negotiated N70,000 transport allowance for workers, describing the relief as a significant intervention to cushion the effects of rising petrol prices and the escalating cost of living.

NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, also challenged the TUC to negotiate better benefits for its members rather than criticise an agreement it did not participate in negotiating

This comes as Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, warned that organised private-sector employers cannot be bound by minimum wage agreements reached between the Federal Government and organised labour without their participation and concurrence, insisting that employers must have an equal voice in the negotiation process.

Speaking on Channels Television, yesterday, Ajaero said: “Nigerian workers were suffering; no intervention, nothing, and we have pushed with the threat of strike. We almost went on strike to get something, and then we got this.”

Describing the agreement as a landmark achievement, Ajaero said: “Between now and the next six months, this is a landmark achievement,” insisting that workers must not be left worse off when the allowance expires.

On the disagreement with the TUC, Ajaero expressed surprise at its criticism, saying “The agreement was not signed by TUC, and you don’t kick against something that you didn’t negotiate.

“My appeal is that they (TUC) should go and ask for something higher. Let them ask for one million naira if they want.

“Is it better that they don’t get anything?”

Ajaero maintained that the intervention could serve as a benchmark for further negotiations involving workers across different employment categories.

Ajaero warned that the six-month allowance must not expire without a new minimum wage arrangement that reflects prevailing economic realities.

He argued that future wage negotiations must consider rising transportation costs, food prices, housing and other necessities.

“We have to find a way out of it. It is not in favour of government to now stop paying and then there is no new minimum wage and there is nothing new,” he said.

Efforts to get the TUC to respond to Ajaero’s latest position were unsuccessful.

The TUC Secretary-General, Nuhu Toro, answered his call but said he was driving and promised to call back as soon as he arrived at his destination. However, he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Subsequent calls to his phone went unanswered.

OPS fires warning

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has warned that organised private-sector employers cannot be bound by minimum wage agreements reached between the Federal Government and organised labour without their participation and concurrence, insisting that employers must have an equal voice in the negotiation process.

NECA in its statement said: “We, the Voice of Organised Business in Nigeria, acknowledges and commends the ongoing engagements between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the National Minimum Wage. We recognise the legitimate concerns regarding workers’ welfare, rising cost of living and declining purchasing power.

“However, NECA strongly emphasises that the determination of the National Minimum Wage is fundamentally a Tripartite process that must involve Government, Employers and Workers as equal Social Partners. The broader principles of social dialogue are further reinforced by ILO Convention No. 144 and Recommendation No. 113.

“The principle of Tripartism is firmly established in relevant International Labour Organisation (ILO) instruments, particularly the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention, 1970 (No. 131), Minimum Wage Fixing Recommendation, 1970 (No. 135), and Minimum Wage-Fixing Machinery Convention, 1928 (No. 26). These instruments underscore the importance of meaningful consultation and participation of the most representative employers’ body (NECA) and the most representative workers’ organisation (NLC) in minimum wage determination.

“While NECA respects the right of Government and Organised Labour to hold bilateral discussions, such engagements cannot substitute for the statutory tripartite process. Organised private-sector employers cannot be deemed parties to, or contractually bound by, agreements reached without their participation and concurrence. This does not, however, diminish employers’ obligation to comply with any National Minimum Wage validly established under the National Minimum Wage Act.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NECA is not opposed to the negotiation or review of the National Minimum Wage. Rather, the Association insists that the process must be inclusive, transparent, evidence-based and consistent with relevant ILO Conventions and Recommendations. A sustainable outcome must balance the legitimate needs of workers with the economic realities confronting employers.”