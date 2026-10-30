Taraba massacre: Reps seek urgent help as death toll hits 60

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja—The House of Representatives has called for urgent security and humanitarian intervention, following a deadly bandit attack on Binnari community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, with the death toll reportedly reaching 60.

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The lawmakers also urged stronger security cooperation among Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi states to tackle the persistent attacks and prevent further loss of lives.

The appeal followed a motion on the attack, which reportedly occurred on October 23, 2026, leaving dozens dead and residents displaced.

The House called for immediate relief for affected residents and urged the relevant authorities to expedite the completion of the Wase–Karim Lamido road to improve access and security in the area.

Contributing to the debate, Minority Leader, Fredrick Agbedi, criticised what he described as the overreliance on resolutions and minutes of silence in response to recurring security crises, insisting on practical measures to protect lives.

He called for a technology-driven security response, stressing the need for improved intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordinated operations to confront the attackers.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker cited government efforts to address insecurity, including the neutralisation of terrorists, surrenders by insurgents, a reduction in the number of local government areas under insurgent control and increased spending on security.

The House’s intervention underscores growing concerns over the humanitarian consequences of repeated attacks in parts of the country and the need for coordinated action by federal and state authorities.

The lawmakers urged the relevant agencies to act urgently to restore security, provide relief to victims and prevent further attacks on vulnerable communities.

Vanguard News