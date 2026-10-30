From ‘Miracle Girl’ to Purpose: How Esther Longe turned survival into life of impact

Esther Longe

*SHE survived the 2006 crash that claimed 96 lives, battled survivor’s guilt, and spent a decade building a career in marketing before embracing a divine call to ministry. Today, she is redefining leadership through faith, strategy and legacy.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The first thing that hits you about Dr Esther Longe is how ordinary she looks. No burn scars. No limp. No visible reminder of a tragedy that wiped out 96 lives in minutes.

Only a small scratch. A literal scratch, she calls it.

On October 29, 2006, 21-year-old Esther was aboard ADC Airlines Flight 053 from Abuja to Sokoto. The Boeing 737-2B7 crashed shortly after take-off after encountering wind shear, broke up, and burst into flames in a cornfield near Tungar Madaki village, Abuja.

20 YEARS AFTER THE ADC AIR CRASH

There were 105 souls on board — 100 passengers and five crew members. Ninety-six died, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido; his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido; and Deputy Governor Alhaji Garba Muhammed. Nine survived. Of all the survivors, Esther Kemmer Amoda, now Longe, was the only one without physical injuries.

The burden of a miracle

Newspapers the next morning called her the Miracle Girl. Television vans camped outside her home. Everybody said the same thing: “God has saved your life for a reason.”

At 21, she did not want a reason. She wanted to disappear.

“From the onset, I understood that my survival came with a responsibility. But it came with panic attacks and survivor’s guilt,” she tells Weekender.

“As a 21-year-old, that was daunting. I did not know what that purpose was. I did not think I had done anything to deserve being saved or singled out.”

The years she ran

For the next ten years, she ran. She ran into lecture halls and boardrooms.

She bagged a BSc in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, a master’s in Marketing from the University of South Wales, UK, a master’s in Research, and a PhD in Marketing, both from the University of Bath, UK.

She became a trained marketing strategist, working with some of the biggest global brands — PwC, GTBank, Pizza Express, and Wrigley’s. She served as a Super Mentor for FCMB SheVentures and a facilitator for the Africa Green Grant Award. She was on track to become a Chief Marketing Officer at a Fortune 500 company.

She wanted to be known for what she built, not what she survived.

“If I am being honest, I ran and hid,” she confesses. “If you look at me, you would not know I had been through such an experience. It was easy to hide. I did not want to be known for something I had nothing to do with. I wanted to be known for what I had accomplished.”

But purpose does not need permission.

People who lost loved ones on that flight began to find her. Not to blame her, but to connect. In their eyes, she saw a question she could not run from: If you were saved, what are you doing with the life taken from us?

“I have had the opportunity to interact with people who lost loved ones on that flight. Those encounters reinforced my desire to live intentionally. I cannot bring their loved ones back, but I hope when they see how I am living, they will believe some good can come out of such a horrible experience.”

The disruption

In December 2016, exactly ten years after she began building a new identity, came the disruption she never planned.

God told her to leave marketing and minister full-time.

“I was very upset because that was not the life I had planned for myself,” she says. “I had written my first life plan at 19. I am Type A. I prided myself on control. Here was God asking me to walk on water with no blueprint.”

She surrendered, albeit reluctantly at first. Then, wholly.

What followed is a portfolio she never imagined. Today, she describes herself as a transformative leader whose mission is to reconnect people to an intimate relationship with God and free individuals, families, and nations from the strongholds of their past.

She is a speaker, author, teacher, marketplace pastor, trainer, and coach. She is the lead coach for the Unicorn Programme, her flagship coaching programme, through which she helps people embrace their God-given uniqueness, break limiting beliefs, heal trauma, and align with God’s will to shine in every area of life.

From strategy to sanctuary

She channels that assignment through five ministry expressions.

God in Real Life Outreach helps people experience intimacy with God in everyday life. Broken serves the broken-hearted who seek to reconnect with God after life’s challenges. The Alternative Business School (TABS) is a life business school for believers in Christ, teaching them how to do business, govern, and minister with integrity.

The 7000 Movement celebrates individuals who lead, govern, and minister with integrity, righteousness, and justice. Adullam Fellowship is a monthly virtual gathering for kings and priests in the marketplace — a place for God’s army to be refreshed.

Her edge is her unique ability to simplify complex issues. Faith meets strategy. Marketing precision meets ministry passion.

Whole Leadership: Her survival code

She calls her model Whole Leadership. It rests on three pillars: identity, radical candour, and authentic leadership. For her, it is not theory. It is a survival strategy.

“I cannot separate my faith from who I am. I lead from values. I don’t just make business decisions; I make value-based business decisions. I don’t see people who work with me as employees. I see them as individuals entrusted to my care.”

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