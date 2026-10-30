Living Through the Heat: Lifestyle changes you must make

By Josephine Agbonkhese

STEPPING outside lately can sometimes feel like walking into an oven. Before long, you’re burning up, sweating, feeling thirsty and wishing you could return to the comfort of your home. While this may be a familiar experience for many Nigerians, rising global temperatures are making the heat a more serious health concern.

A recent Climate Impact Lab report projected that Nigeria could record 31,400 additional heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027 as the El Niño weather pattern intensifies.

Beyond fatalities, extreme heat can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, headaches, dizziness, fainting, skin rashes, sunburn, poor sleep and difficulty concentrating. Although this is only a projection, the warning underscores the need to take extreme heat seriously by adjusting our everyday habits.

Know When Heat Is Becoming Dangerous

Severe weakness, dizziness, headaches, nausea or heavy sweating may indicate heat exhaustion and should not be ignored. Move the affected person to a cooler place, loosen any unnecessary clothing and help them cool down. If they are fully alert and can swallow safely, offer them water.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency. Call emergency medical services immediately and begin cooling the person while waiting for help. Do not give fluids to someone who is confused or unconscious. Pay particular attention to older adults, young children and people with health conditions such as diabetes.

Drink Water Before You Feel Thirsty

Keep safe drinking water within reach, whether you’re at your desk, in transit or at the market. Drink regularly rather than waiting until you feel thirsty. Water-rich foods such as watermelon, oranges and cucumber can also contribute to hydration, but they should not replace drinking water. People on medically prescribed fluid restrictions should follow their healthcare professional’s advice.

Dress for the Weather

Loose-fitting clothing made from lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen can help you stay cooler. Choose lighter colours and comfortable footwear where possible. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and an umbrella can provide additional protection outdoors. If your work requires formal attire, opt for breathable fabrics and lighter layers.

Rethink Your Daily Schedule

Must that errand happen at noon? Could your walk, outdoor exercise or market visit be scheduled for earlier in the morning or later in the evening? Where possible, plan strenuous activities for cooler parts of the day and reduce exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours.

If you work outdoors, take regular breaks in shaded or cool areas. Parents should also pay attention to children’s outdoor play, sports and school activities. Never leave a child alone in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes.

Make Your Home More Comfortable

Not everyone can afford air conditioning, particularly given the cost of electricity. However, keeping curtains or blinds closed to block direct sunlight during the hottest hours can help. Where safe and practical, open windows when the outdoor air is cooler to improve ventilation, and use fans to circulate air. Also, avoid activities that generate unnecessary indoor heat during the hottest hours.

Wear Sunscreen

Protecting your skin is another important part of managing hot weather. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to exposed skin before going outdoors. Reapply it at least every two hours and after swimming or heavy sweating, following the product instructions.

Sunscreen does not replace shade, protective clothing or measures to limit prolonged exposure to intense sunlight. Combine these precautions to reduce the risk of sunburn and harmful ultraviolet radiation exposure.

WHAT SCHOOLS, WORKPLACES AND GOVERNMENT MUST DO

SCHOOLS must reconsider strenuous outdoor activities, sports and assemblies during the hottest periods of the day while ensuring that pupils have access to drinking water and cool spaces.

EMPLOYERS, particularly those whose workers spend long hours outdoors, should adjust work schedules where possible, provide adequate breaks and take heat warnings seriously.

GOVERNMENT must also make public spaces safer for people who are exposed to the sun daily. This includes providing adequate shade at bus stops and motor parks, where commuters and transport workers often spend considerable time waiting in the heat. The government must also prioritise the construction of covered waiting areas.

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