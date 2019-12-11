China rejects U.S. ambassador’s human rights accusations

The spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday resolutely opposed the U.S. ambassador’s interference in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft’s accusations about Chinese’s human rights are “baseless” and gross interference in China’s internal affairs said the spokesperson.

China deplores and strongly opposes the accusations, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese government adopts a people-centred approach and is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights.

“On China’s 9.6 million square kilometres of land, there is no fear of war or displacement, and 1.4 billion people are living a peaceful, free and happy life,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: China imprisoned more journalists than any other country in 2019

The spokesperson added that Chinese authorities protect freedom of religious belief in accordance with national law.

There are nearly 200 million Chinese religious believers, including more than 20 million Muslims, and more than 380,000 clerical personnel. There are more than 5,500 religious groups and approximately 140,000 places of worship registered for religious activities in China.

“There is no problem with the freedom of religious belief in China. The measures taken in Xinjiang are for the purpose of counter-terrorism and de-radicalization,” said the spokesperson. “Thanks to those efforts, Xinjiang hasn’t seen a single terrorist attack over the past three years, and all kinds of human rights of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are effectively protected.”

It urges the United States to respect facts, reject bias, stop politicizing the issue of human rights, and to cease interfering in China’s internal affairs, said the spokesperson.

[Xinhua]

Vanguard News Nigeria.