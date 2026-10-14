Nigeria secures 172 votes for UN Human Rights Council seat

By Favour Ulebor

Nigeria has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term after securing 172 votes in an election conducted by the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The Federal Government announced the election in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oluwafemi Adeniyi.

According to the statement, Nigeria was elected alongside 14 other countries to serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2029.

The 47-member council is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights globally and strengthening international cooperation on human rights issues.

The Federal Government expressed appreciation to United Nations member states for supporting Nigeria’s candidature.

It also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect in advancing the council’s mandate.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to announce Nigeria’s election to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term, having secured 172 of 181 votes during the Council’s election held on 13 October 2026 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA),” the statement said.

“Nigeria was elected alongside fourteen other countries to serve a three-year term commencing on 01 January 2027 and ending on 31 December 2029.”

The government said Nigeria looked forward to working closely with other council members to strengthen international efforts towards the promotion and protection of human rights.

It added that the country remained committed to constructive multilateral engagement and initiatives that uphold human dignity, justice and fundamental freedoms.

Nigeria is expected to begin its three-year membership in January 2027, joining other elected members in addressing human rights concerns and promoting international cooperation on the protection of fundamental rights.