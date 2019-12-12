Calouis Consulting vows to enhance employees efficiency

One of Nigeria’s leading Human Resource firms, Calouis Consulting will commence its operations in the Northern Part of Nigeria as it opens its regional office in Abuja. This milestone is yet another key achievement for the professional services firm – considered to be one of the most innovative brands in 2019 by The Capital Metro.

Calouis Consulting is a strategy and consumer intelligence company with strong technical expertise in strategy HR, general business services, and human capital development. The company is founded on the principle that companies in Nigeria experience tough challenges that require practical and realistic solutions, not just reports.

The firm has provided strategic and operational support to the private and public sectors covering over 120 projects. Its clientele includes Airtel, Multichoice Nigeria, Leadway Pensions, ARM Pensions, Reset Restaurant, Lounge 38, Green House Hotel, Derigg Hotel, Bimercks Hotel, EUC Hotel, Rossetti Tiles, Vivano beddings and many others.

Services frequently requested for by clients include consumer intelligence; strategy formulation and implementation support; training & coaching; interim management; business outsourcing; business turnaround and restructuring; industry analysis; due diligence; monitoring and evaluation.

For Princess Louisiana Iwule, the Managing Partner and Founder of Calouis Consulting “This regional office shows the firm’s commitment to contributing to the economic development of the region. We already have clients based here and we want to be more deliberate about deepening our relationships and efforts. We are keen to do two things – work with clients to develop and implement strategies to access more markets as well as hire and train local talent.”

