Bandits kill two in Kebbi

The Kebbi State police command said on Thursday that two people were killed when suspected cattle rustlers from Zamfara invaded some villages in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said some bandits carrying dangerous weapons suspected to be cattle rustlers invaded Shagel and Yar-Kuka villages of Danko Wasagu local government area, shot sporadically and carted away several livestock belonging to farmers in the area.

According to him, two persons were killed by the bandits while their animals were stolen.

He said: “The bandits who were believed to be cattle rustlers raided Shagel and Yar Kuka villages of Danko/Wasagu LGA.

“As you know Danko Wasagu is a local government area in Kebbi that is neighbouring Zamfara.

“So, they easily find their way into Kebbi, launched an attack and ran away with animals.

“On that fateful day, as usual, they launched an attack on the village leaving two people dead.”

Abubakar added that the police had since deployed its men to the area and effort was ongoing to trace and arrest the criminals. (NAN)

