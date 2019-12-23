23 injured in Ogun multiple accidents

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

No fewer than twenty-three persons on Monday sustained various degrees of injuries in multiple accidents across the Ogun State road corridor.

This was disclosed by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Road Corps, Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele in a statement issued in Abeokuta; the Ogun State capital and made available to newsmen.

According to Oladele, a total of four road traffic crashes were recorded yesterday across Ogun state roads.

He said, “one of the crashes occurred at about 1430hrs on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway around Ago – Adura. A total of 20 persons were involved in the crash made up of 14 male adults, four female adults, and two male children. 16 persons were injured, (13 male adults and three female adults).

While saying that no death was recorded from the crash in the lone crash which involved

a vehicle, a MAZDA BUS with registration number YA 441 RAN, Oladele added that the injured victims were rescued to the Ifo General Hospital for medical attention.

He noted that the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and tyre bust.

He said another accident occurred at about 0730hrs on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around the Sagamu Interchange, which Involved one vehicle with registration number BDG 833AV, an Infiniti SUV. A total of 10 Persons were involved (two male adults, three female adults, four male Children, and one female Child )

“Seven persons were injured (three female adults, three male children, and one female child) No death was recorded from the crash”.

“The suspected cause of the crash conveying members of the same family were excessive speed and tyre bust which led to the loss of control”.

“The injured victims were rescued to the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu and were later referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Oladele disclosed that the third accident occurred at about 1300hrs on the Abeokuta-Sagamu corridor around Kobape that involved a Toyota Hilux with registration number PF2468 SPY.. he said three persons Involved were involved in the crash, but none of them sustain injury neither was any death recorded from the crash.

The suspected cause of the crash was fatigue which led to the loss of control

The fourth crash occurred at about 0610hrs on the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode -Ore Expressway around Remo and it involved three vehicles. They had no registration numbers. The vehicles included a Dangote Truck and two Toyota Corollas. No one sustained an injury and no death was recorded from the crash”.

Oladele advised early morning and late-night travellers to note the change in weather which he said has reduced visibility, urging them to put the change in the weather into consideration when planning for their journeys as the hazy weather would require a reduction in speed.

vanguard

