2023: I’ll use law enforcement agencies to ensure, free, fair polls – Buhari

Says nobody will use his office, resources to rig election

Adds: Nigeria is a terrific country

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday warned that nobody will use his resources or office to rig the 2023 elections and vowed that he will use law enforcement agencies to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

The President also said that as a democratic President, he had learned in a hard way because the democratic process was too slow to his liking in dealing with those who had stolen the nation’s resources.

President Buhari stated this when some of his aides and staff of the State House, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha presented to him a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday anniversary in his residence, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I think I have come to accept the realities of leadership in Nigeria, you can only try, it is a terrific country. No matter what you do, there are people on daily basis that look for your faults and go to the press, so you have to learn to live by that.”

The President said that he had every reason to feel good and thank God at 77, stressing that a lot of those that were 77 years are on crutches and “I am walking on my two feet.”

Asked on what was his birthday gift to Nigerians, he said, “Patience and patriotism, that is what we see as rule. Nobody can have his own way, we better accept the truth that we are one Nigerians, we keep on building. God has blessed us with land and people and resources. We must have the patience to exploit them and leave something for our future generations.”

Also asked on the assurance he was giving to Nigerians as he executes his mandate, President Buhari said, “What I want to promise Nigerians that I will work very hard on is free and fair election.

“All those that are going to succeed in the National Assembly and the Presidency, they better work very hard because I will make sure, using the law enforcement agencies that elections are free and fair, nobody uses his office or his resources to force himself on his constituency.”

On his message to corrupt elements in Nigeria and economic saboteurs, he said, “Well, like I said, I have learned in the hard way. When I came in uniform, I collected those who were leading, took them to Kirikiri and told them they were guilty until they could prove themselves innocent.

“I put, based on almost all the geopolitical zones Committees (Military Tribunal) to investigate them. Those that were found to have lived beyond their means, the balance were taken and were given to the states. But I myself was arrested, detained.

“So, under this system which is supposed to be more accountable, but it is too slow for my liking, but I have to follow it.”

The occasion witnessed presentation of birthday card and the cutting of cake.

