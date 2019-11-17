Sanwo-Olu, Adeboye stress importance of traditional rulers in government

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, have underscored the importance of traditional rulers in government, saying they hold the ace in ensuring a peaceful society.

The governor and the General Overseer spoke at the maiden special service for royal fathers, traditional rulers and community leaders organized by The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 19, Dominion Sanctuary, ACME Road, Ogba, Lagos with the theme: “Peace in your domain.”

The Special service was designed and packaged to foster peace among communities and to appreciate the influence of royal fathers in governance and nation building.

Addressing the over 400 traditional rulers and community leaders from the state, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Cecilia Salako, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor’s wife, noted that traditional leaders have a key role to play as partners with government in state building and ensuring peace and tranquility within communities.

“A nation is made up of communities, therefore, when there is peace in our communities, our nation will be at peace”, she said.

Similarly, Pastor Adeboye who assured the royal fathers of constant prayers, said life will be better if they were allowed to play their traditional role of supporting in governance.

The General Overseer who has been clamoring for a special role for traditional rulers arguing that any government that fails to recognize the institution was bound to fail, noted that the much touted restructuring will not be complete without effective engagement of traditional rulers by the government.

Earlier in the year ahead of the church’s annual convention in August he said: “I’m convinced beyond all doubts that in any restructuring that Nigeria may do, they must have a very special place for traditional rulers.

“Any form of government in Nigeria that ignores the traditional rulers or push them to the background is faulty because they have been ruling us before the British came and they were doing a good job”.

“If the traditional rulers are allowed to make their own contributions to what is going on in this country, life will be far better for all of us. I will keep on praying and talking to all the people I can reach and I belief that one day, they will agree to restructuring and when they do, I believe that by the special grace of God, your place will be a very prominent one and you will be able to perform your roles as elders effectively”, he said.

Adeboye then prayed for peace in their respective domains, saying God will raise help from those in power who will see to it that they have their place restored in the affairs of the nation.

While Pastor-in-Charge of Region 19, Pastor Brown Oyitso who doubles as Special Assistant to General Overseer on Missions, prayed for national peace as a nation devoid of peace is doomed, Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Special Assistant on Evangelism who preached The Word, admonished the royal fathers to embrace Jesus in their kingdoms as a life without Jesus cannot enjoy true peace.

Several royal fathers gave their lives to Christ at the event. One of them, Dr. Isiaka Balogun, Oba of Ketu prayed that Jesus should take over his domain and to have absolute peace.

Also, the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, stated that the coming together of Royal Fathers is a good initiative by the church and prayed that it will continue to spread to other states of the federation.

