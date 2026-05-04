Value addition holds key to food security, wealth in Nigeria — NABG boss

By Ediri Ejoh

The President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, has identified value addition across the agricultural value chain as the critical pathway to unlocking Nigeria’s food wealth and tackling rising poverty.

Speaking at the Vanguard Economic Discourse 2026 in Lagos, themed, “The theme of this year’s edition is Food Security and Socio-economic Stability: Options for Nigeria’s Agriculture Sector Rebound”, Ibrahim said Nigeria must urgently shift from exporting raw agricultural produce to processing and marketing finished goods if it hopes to achieve real food security and economic prosperity.

He argued that while food is largely available across the country, the real challenge lies in affordability, driven by weak purchasing power among Nigerians.

According to him, the solution goes beyond increasing production to building a functional agribusiness system anchored on knowledge, innovation, processing and efficient market access. He warned that exporting raw commodities amounts to exporting jobs and wealth to other countries, stressing that Nigeria must retain value locally to create employment and boost incomes.

Ibrahim also called for a decentralised approach to agricultural development, urging state governments to focus on optimising the production and processing of staple crops within their regions. He maintained that with abundant arable land and a large domestic market, Nigeria has no justification for widespread hunger and poverty, insisting that decisive investment in agribusiness—particularly value addition—remains the fastest route to sustainable growth.

His contributions at the panel session of the event are as follows:

“In 2022, I had the privilege of serving as President of the World Farmers Association, and I look forward to continued engagement with stakeholders as we drive agricultural transformation.

However, how can one be satisfied with where we are today?

“From the outset, we observed serious gaps in our agricultural interventions. Farms that benefited from loans were not subjected to proper due diligence, and that partly explains the situation we find ourselves in today.

“I will not dwell on the blame game. The sine qua non for agricultural productivity is agribusiness. For agriculture to thrive, it must be profitable. Farmers must approach agriculture as a business—one that generates income. This is the model adopted by countries that have achieved food security.

“A good example is Brazil, which I recently visited. There is what I call the ‘triple approach’ to agricultural productivity.

“First is the agricultural knowledge and innovation system—you must understand what you are doing and acquire the competence required for optimal production.

“Second is value addition—processing what you produce. Third is effective marketing.

“These three elements are critical if agriculture is to rebound in Nigeria and if food security is to become a reality, not a fairytale.

“Contrary to popular opinion, Nigeria does not lack food. Food is available, even in cities like Lagos. The real issue is affordability. Many Nigerians simply do not have the purchasing power to access available food. That is where the challenge of food security lies.

“Some agricultural programmes in the past were poorly conceptualised. In certain cases, even the Ministry of Agriculture was not fully involved, which points to a lack of proper planning.

“If the current administration is to make a meaningful impact in agriculture within a short time frame, a strategic approach is required.

“Agriculture must be decentralised. Each of the six geopolitical zones should identify its staple crops and focus on optimising their production.

“Food security is not achieved by imposing uniform food types across regions. For instance, providing rice to communities that traditionally consume yam and garri does not solve the problem. Production must align with local preferences.

“Agriculture is fundamentally a rural activity. It takes place in villages and hamlets, which fall under state jurisdictions—not the federal government alone.

“States must take responsibility by investing their internally generated revenue in food production, processing, distribution, and even nutrition education. That is how the dignity of agriculture can be restored.

“Historically, agriculture sustained Nigeria. Before the oil boom, regions depended on agriculture to fund education and development. Today, oil has become more of a burden than a blessing, with persistent concerns about accountability.

“Food, on the other hand, is essential to everyone, and agriculture offers a more inclusive and transparent economic pathway.

“Economic growth is driven primarily by the private sector. The role of government is to create an enabling environment. Excessive government involvement has hindered progress.

“Take the Netherlands as an example: government participation in economic activity is minimal—less than 15 percent—yet the country is a global agricultural powerhouse.

“The Netherlands exports products like cocoa and sesame, despite not producing them locally. They import raw materials, add value, and re-export them at higher value. This is the essence of agribusiness. Nigeria must adopt this model.

“Exporting raw agricultural products only creates jobs in other countries. We must prioritise value addition locally to create wealth and employment.

“There is no reason for poverty in Nigeria or Africa. We have vast arable and irrigable land. What is required is effective utilisation and strategic investment.

“The government must prioritise agriculture decisively. If resources are channelled into the sector—even in the short term—the impact will be significant. The current trend of widespread poverty and hunger is unsustainable.

“Ultimately, making food affordable is key. When people can access food, stability returns, and economic participation improves”