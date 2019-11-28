NPDC organises scholarship exam for 300 students in host communities

THE Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Saturday organised scholarship examination for 300 students from its host communities

Mansur Sambo, the Managing Director of NPDC, told newsmen at the Delta Centre in Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, that abot 180 of the students were taking the exam in Delta Center

Mansur, who was represented by Dahiru Abubakar, Manager, Community Relations Department, also noted the pre-selection examination for indigent students from its host communities was taking place simultaneously in Delta, Imo and Rivers.

He said the scholarship programme was part of the establishment’s corporate social responsibility geared towards building human and capital development of youths.

“This year, over 300 students are participating in the scholarship examinations, after which the successful students will be awarded the scholarship. The number reduced this year because our assets reduced.

“The scholarship scheme is not a one year scheme but the one that will take them through the university untill they graduate. But the scheme does not include employment.

” If you educate a society you educate the whole nation for improvement, technology and development in general.

“But if you have an illiterate society you have an illiterate nation, and that nation will be stagnated in all facet of human life.

“So because of the relevance of education, NPDC decided that part of its main thrust should be education, and that is what gave birth to this scholarship programme for indigent students in its host communities,”he said.

According to him, about 2000 undergraduate students had so far benefitted from the scholarship scheme.

Also speaking, Professor Prekeyi Tawari-Fufeyin, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Federal University of Petroleum Resources(FUPRE) commended NPDC for the laudable initiative.

Tawari-Fufeyin said, “The programme is a laudable initiative which the Niger Delta youths should take advantage of to empower themselves for the future.

“Youth restiveness has reduced in the Niger Niger Delta area but not totally eradicated because they are beginning to take advantage and appreciate NPDC intiatives

According to her, “The scholarship programme is a very welcome development which should be emulated by other oil producing companies that are not doing as much as NPDC.

Master Glory Ikpuri, a 200 level political science student thanked NPDC for the opportunity to participate in the exams.

